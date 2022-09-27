Video about alleged infidelities of Vicente Fernández resurfaces

Interview confirms suspicions of infidelities committed by Vicente Fernández.

This comes after Doña Cuquita’s reaction to questions from the press.

Years ago the Charro de Huentitán confessed that he was not a “saint”. After Doña Cuquita reacted to questions about her husband, the deceased Mexican singer Vicente Fernández’s, alleged infidelities, a video has resurfaced in which the Charro de Huentitán boldly confesses that he was never a “saint”. According to an interview circulating on YouTube, suspicions of what the regional musician was like are confirmed. It turns out that, a few days ago, the Fernández family attended a tribute to the Mexican singer. A street in Los Angeles was renamed after him and they had no choice but to answer questions from the press about the many rumors that have circulated for years about Vincente. HOW DID DOÑA CUQUITA REACT TO QUESTIONS ABOUT HER HUSBAND’S INFIDELITY? This is the first time the Charro de Huentitán’s widow had to address these rumors in front of cameras. However, she did not give many details. She made it very clear that he was always her husband. Someone asked her: “How did you handle your husband’s tendency to look elsewhere?” She replied bluntly, “Well, I was happy, yes.” And she added, “If he was happy, I was happy with him too.” Later they asked her how she managed to endure 57 years of marriage with alleged deceptions, to which she replied: “I couldn’t spend my time watching him, impossible. I said, ‘Behind closed doors he’s my husband. Outside the door, I don’t know what he does,” thus clearing up doubts about Vicente Fernández’s infidelity.

SUSPICIONS VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ’S INFIDELITIES ARE CONFIRMED A few days later a video of an interview with the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante resurfaced. In it, the singer himself confirmed that he was unfaithful because he had no choice but to be honest and say that at that time, it was already in the past. In the interview he’s asked if those events were in the past, and he answered: “Yes, well (laughs) look, the gift I gave my wife on my birthday was to go to confession and take communion at mass, because she’d been telling me to go confess, and I told her, why, if I don’t leave the ranch, did I date a mare or what?” To see the video click here. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Infidelities

WAS HE SINCERE? It should be mentioned that this interview was done in 2012 and the Charro de Huentitán died on December 12, 2021. He was asked if he was had been faithful that year and he replied: “I never like to talk about what everyone already knows, that I was not a saint… and well, if something comes up and you get dirty, then you just clean yourself.” However, many followers didn’t forgive him for this confession and one of them wrote the following: “He was a very good singer, that is a reality, but he was also very cheeky, he did not respect his wife. He was a pervert and he still accepts it, saying that if something crosses his way, he gets dirty and then washes off as if nothing had happened.” Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Infidelities

DID HIS FANS CRITICIZE HIM? But other users commented the following: “How much criticism! Whoever is free from sin should cast the first stone, and as he said, he didn’t want to be regarded at as a saint, because he also had his faults, like everyone else. In short, as an excellent singer, the rest is his personal life and we don’t know what he was like in reality.” “Old men of that time, they were unfaithful and put up with, how disgusting to be from that time. Well if you were a man, it was very satisfying, you messed it up anywhere, the woman at home making food. Taking care of children, how I would have liked that lady to have been unfaithful to see what that man would have felt,” commented another internet user. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Infidelities