The reactions to Eugenio Derbez’s accident continue.

His wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, reveals the truth in an interview.

Did Vadhir cause his father’s accident? What’s going on? A little more than three weeks after Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez suffered an accident for which he had to undergo a complicated surgery, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo gave an interview to various media who approached her upon her arrival at the airport. She had no choice but to reveal the truth. Although the actor recently shared a video on social media where he gave his version of events, many people did not fully believe him. There were even more doubts after a rumor spread by YouTuber Alejandro Zúñiga that Vadhir Derbez hit his own father during a heated argument. Alessandra Rosaldo tells the truth about what happened to Eugenio Derbez In a video that is available on the YouTube channel of the journalist Berenice Ortiz, Alessandra Rosaldo can be seen upon her arrival at the International Airport in Mexico City. When asked how her husband Eugenio Derbez is doing, she said that he was fine and that, although it was slow, everything was going very well. Next, the member of Sentidos Opuestos said that the rumor that Vadhir hit his own father makes them laugh though, on the other hand, it also makes them sad and alarms them: “That is, how far people will go? How sad that the truth is not enough for them, that they always have to be looking for something, because I don’t know what they are looking for,” said Alessandra Rosaldo with an evident tone of annoyance.

“It is very sad because there are those who believe it” Although they do not want to give more weight to this rumor, Eugenio Derbez’s wife said that all this is very very sad because there are people who believe that Vhadir actually hit his own father. “We have received messages from people nearby alarmed saying: ‘Is this true, what happened?’” “This is how we find out because the links from people close to us begin to arrive… There are people who dare to assert things, to speak as if they had been there, as if they had witnessed it, as if they had something to prove it… Above all it scares us, how shocking it is as a family to see those videos and say, ‘Wow’,” said Alessandra Rosaldo.

“I’m afraid of what people are capable of say,” says Alessandra Rosaldo A little calmer, although without hiding her annoyance at this rumor, Eugenio Derbez’s wife confessed that she is afraid of what people are capable of: “How far are they capable of going to fill a space or with such a to (get) likes or followers or I don’t know what they are looking for, but it is very strong. So, I ask how much truth there is in the media?” After the Mexican actor and comedian was seen in his most recent video, Alessandra Rosaldo was asked how he is emotionally and she replied: “He is sensitive. He said it himself, he is a very sensitive person, much more than I had seen him in all the years we have been together. He is rethinking many things, obviously valuing many others.

Eugenio Derbez trusts that he will be able to recover In another part of this interview, the Mexican singer shared that her husband is confident that he will be able to recover one hundred percent: “This accident has many reasons, many, and one of the most beautiful has been to perceive the affection of the people, feeling it so deep, so genuine and so close and another has been how much it has strengthened Aitana, him and me as a family. Another is that she has been able to be there with him, to be his shoulder to lean on so that, for the first time, it is reversed.” Finally, Alessandra Rosaldo said that now Eugenio Derbez can stand up after some very difficult days, because he needed help for absolutely everything: “Now little by little he is able to do things, but the days go by slowly better compared to how it was before, but it is improving little by little,” she concluded (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE). SOME IMAGES WERE TAKEN FROM THIS VIDEO