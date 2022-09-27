A bad day for Grupo Firme?

Johnny Caz announced he had an accident on social media.

Eduin Caz fell in the middle of their concert. It seems that for Grupo Firme, their recent show ended up becoming a bad omen for accidents. The first involved Eduin Caz, the group’s vocalist, who ended up falling while on stage. However, the bad luck did not end with him because his brother also suffered an incident that was spread on social media. Both accidents occurred within hours of the concert that they will be performing in the Zócalo of Mexico City, where thousands of their fans were expected to gather and listen to the group sing their greatest hits such as Gracias, Ya Supérame, El amor no es para mí, among others. The concert was totally free. Is Grupo firme surrounded by bad luck? Jhonny Caz, a member of Grupo Firme, said on social media that he had a minor accident during their show at the Akron stadium, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. The musician reported in his Instagram story that they had to sew up a small wound that he received while changing clothes in the middle of the show. Jhonny Caz showed himself receiving first aid from personnel in the state of Akron, where the their concert took place. The young musician showed that the wound he suffered was on his chin and he needed a couple of stitches.

A minor accident? Shortly after, the Chamonic (@chamonic3) account confirmed that the Grupo Firme member had an incident while he was changing his wardrobe to go out to the concert. Paramedics inside the venue quickly intervened. Likewise, they pointed out that he did not receive anesthesia at the time he received the stitches. “Jhonny Caz, a member of Grupo Firme … had a small accident when he was going to change his clothes, to finish the concert they had in Guadalajara, because from what they tell me, he hit himself and his chin was split open (piocha) and they had to suture 2 stitches, but without anesthesia. This is because he was already anesthetized (with tequila),” declared the show’s account on Instagram

Did he confirm the version of the incident? After revealing the details about the accident he suffered, Johnny Caz responded to Chamonic3's comments and said that he was fine and ready to continue, because on Sunday, September 25, the group will perform a totally free concert at the Mexico City venue and are expected to break a new record with the number of attendees. "Here we are, the show must continue," the musician replied on the post that Chamonic3 shared on social media. Shortly after, his comment began to receive several "likes" and some of his fans responded happily to this good news, noting that they hope he recovers quickly.

Did the bad luck spread? But, he was not the only member of the group who had an accident while they were in Akron. Eduin Caz, who is the main vocalist of Grupo Firme, also ended up falling on stage. It all happened while he was singing the song El Reemplazo, and he was sitting in a chair. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE AND HERE From one moment to another, the singer ended up on the ground and being helped up by the other members of the group. The incident was not serious, nor did it cause injuries — more than a good blow — but they were all laughing.