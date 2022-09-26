Marie Leguizamo speaks exclusively to MundoNOW.

The production company talks about its success in Mexico and the US.

She reveals what it’s like to produce comedy show Last One Laughing (LOL).

Marie Leguizamo is a producer and Emmy-nominated executive with extensive experience working on Hispanic television in the US and Latin America. She has worked for major networks such as MTV, Univision and Telemundo. She has also been recognized twice by International Emmy nominations for her work on La Voz Kids and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Last One Laughing: Mexico.

As head of Banijay México & EE. UU. Hispanic, Marie has lead the efforts to develop the production house focused on Latin America for the comedy show Last One Laughing. There have been six successful seasons of the show in Mexico. She now speaks exclusively to MundoNOW and reveals the details of its success and its new studio.

What are the main challenges you face and hope to overcome with this new studio?

“Well, Mexico City is my second home, it was obvious to do the study there. More than anything because it is a market that is growing a lot with streamers, with new channels, with new opportunities to be able to produce. I live between Los Angeles and Mexico City.”

“Excited, we launched the office on May 5 of this year, we launched the company in January and already in these nine months we have done many things. We produce a hub for LOL where we have been creating new formats. We are working with formats in the bookstore and I am very busy.”