It was the first time that Jessica Rodríguez felt an earthquake. It was recently revealed that one of the most beloved faces on Despierta America ​​went through one of the most frightening moments of her life. It was so intense that the host burst into tears during a live broadcast of the Univision show. Recently, a video began to circulate showing the terrifying moment that one of the Univisión journalists went through. One of the journalists from the Univisión morning show burst into tears after sharing her frightening experience because she was in Mexico during not one, but two earthquakes. Jessica Rodríguez was in Mexico when the earthquake struck.

Jessica Rodríguez is one of the happiest faces of Univisión, although this week her big smile disappeared and she showed great concern for what she experienced in the last few hours. The Despierta América ​​journalist discussed the moment that filled her with panic. Well, she had to experience the anguish of being away from her loved ones while she was in Mexico. While she was doing her job, two earthquakes struck and she described it to her colleagues, "The first thing I thought was the words of Karla and Alan, I was asleep when it happened and now talking about it makes my heart race again because I was very scared, I don't even want to cry, "said Jessica Rodríguez.

The beloved journalist lived through the earthquake in Mexico "I was on the 19th floor, I didn't hear the alarm because I was asleep. I didn't know if I was dizzy in my sleep, but what was shaking was the ground. I stopped running and I think of Karlita who told me to leave my shoes next to the bed, so I thought of Alan who told me to get under the bathroom table and that's what I did," the journalist from 'Despierta América' continued to share. Later she shared that it was a horrible feeling when she could not get out of the building she was in and said that, "it was cold, my heart was coming out of my chest." Before this the beloved Univisión star could burst into tears.

"I was cold, my heart was pounding out of my chest" Because she was on the 19th floor and did not hear the alarm, she did not have time to go down, but fortunately she remembered the advice that her colleagues on the Univision morning show had given her so that she could stay safe during the earthquake that shook Mexico. Jessica Rodriguez received all the love from her colleagues on Despierta América as well as her colleagues who surround her in Mexico and of course she could not miss the love of her parents after she lived through the intense moment of the earthquake in Mexico.