Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies (VIDEO)

The actress who played Nurse Ratched has died at the age of 88.

Louis Fletcher won an Oscar for her magnificent performance.

Her agent released details about her death. Actress Louise Fletcher dies. Hollywood has been dressed in black in recent weeks with the sudden deaths of popular celebrities from the 1960s. On this occasion we mourn the death of actress Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her iconic portrayal of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The 1976 Oscar winner died at the age of 88. According to her family, the actress died surrounded by her loved ones. Her son gave the unfortunate news to The Hollywood Reporter. How Louse Fletcher’s death was announced The AP reported that Louise Fletcher passed away in her sleep at the age of 88 surrounded by her loved ones. This would happened at her house in Montdurausse, France. Her son Andrew Bick, also spoke about her death, telling The Hollywood Reporter that his mother had died of natural causes. However she had previously survived two episodes of breast cancer, from which she emerged victorious. Filed Under: Actress Louise Fletcher Dies

How did she win an Oscar? The New York Post reported that the actress, who was originally from Alabama, starred as the main character in Miloš Forman’s adaptation of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She played the iconic villain, Nurse Ratched. This film also won for best film, best director, best leading actor and best screenplay. According to the Post, during her Oscar acceptance speech, Fletcher used sign language and also thanked the audience for hating her character. (WATCH VIDEO). Filed Under: Actress Louise Fletcher Dies

Netflix’s adaptation called Ratched Fletcher’s portrayal was so extraordinary that, in 2020, Netflix decided to make an adaptation based on her character called Ratched. It tells the origin story of this incredible character. The actress of Hollywood married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and had two sons, John and Andrew. However, it appears that the relationship did not go well and Fletcher divorced in 1977. Filed Under: Actress Louise Fletcher Dies

How her fans say goodbye Many people have been dedicating moving farewells to Louise Fletcher on Twitter, remembering her best roles and sending condolences to her relatives. “RIP Louise Fletcher. No one else made the words “My son” sound so gratingly condescending.” “RIP Louise Fletcher, whose iconic breakout performance as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will be remembered forever, as will her incredibly moving speech from the Oscars that she ended up speaking to her deaf parents in ASL.” “With the passing of Louise Fletcher, the world has lost a truly lovely woman, who made us all love so much to hate her. In 2018, Louise Fletcher welcomed me into her home and we talked for two hours about her extraordinary winning talent. performance as Nurse Ratched, for Vanity Fair. Her deconstruction of the character was fascinating. I’m so sorry to hear you’re gone. BREAKING,” journalist Michael Schulman tweeted. Filed Under: Actress Louise Fletcher Dies