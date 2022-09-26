Tanya Charry from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ confirms pregnancy
Host of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' shares emotional news of pregnancy. Colombian Tanya Charry is expecting her first baby.
- Host of El Gordo y La Flaca shares happy news.
- Colombian Tanya Charry is expecting her first baby.
- She reveals what treatment she underwent to be able to get pregnant.
Tanya Charry confirms pregnancy. One of the journalists with the most experience in Hispanic television shared a piece of news that has filled her with immense joy. Nothing is more exciting than waiting for a new member of the family. Now a host of El Gordo y La Flaca is sharing her happy news.
We well know that lately social media has been used to share all kinds of information and even public figures use it to let their fans in on their daily lives. This was the case with journalist Tanya Charry who made a surprising announcement.
Tanya Charry reveals surprising news to the Univisión cameras
Tanya Charry, on the verge of tears confirmed that she’s pregnant through the official Instagram account of the entertainment show! That’s right, the Colombian journalist is expecting her first baby with her husband Sebastián Jiménez, whom she married last year.
It should be noted that the producer, of English origin, has a little girl named Zoe and now the three are sweetly awaiting the arrival of the newest member. Raúl de Molina said that he already knew what the news was about due to a question that the journalist asked him off-camera. Filed Under: Tanya Charry Confirms Pregnancy
Tanya Charry confirms her first pregnancy
“It’s an announcement that I’ve always wanted to make in this life and make it here on El Gordo y La Flaca, the show I’ve been on for a long time, to you who I love with my life… I’m expecting a baby,” shared Tanya Charry tearfully on the entertainment show.
She later revealed that it was not an easy process to get pregnant and even mentioned that she had thought about adopting, “It has been a process of years, I had always wanted to be a mother, I even tried to adopt a baby, it was difficult because I was single,” she said. Filed Under: Tanya Charry Confirms Pregnancy
She underwent IVF
“I signed up to be a ‘foster mom’ and they never called me. The things in life… I think this was the perfect time when I have a wonderful husband, I have an incredible family that I love with my life. It was a treatment that we did in Los Angeles,” Tanya Charry shared with great joy.
Given this, internet users did not take long to react to the El Gordo y La Flaca journalist’s pregnancy announcement. “You’re going to be a very special mom,” shared Carolina ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval. “Blessings to Tanya and her baby.” “Congratulations.” “How Beautiful.” “Congratulations on her great blessing.” “Congratulations on your baby.” “Wonderful news! Congratulations.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Tanya Charry Confirms Pregnancy