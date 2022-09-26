Tanya Charry from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ confirms pregnancy

Host of El Gordo y La Flaca shares happy news.

Colombian Tanya Charry is expecting her first baby.

She reveals what treatment she underwent to be able to get pregnant.

Tanya Charry confirms pregnancy. One of the journalists with the most experience in Hispanic television shared a piece of news that has filled her with immense joy. Nothing is more exciting than waiting for a new member of the family. Now a host of El Gordo y La Flaca is sharing her happy news.

We well know that lately social media has been used to share all kinds of information and even public figures use it to let their fans in on their daily lives. This was the case with journalist Tanya Charry who made a surprising announcement.

Tanya Charry reveals surprising news to the Univisión cameras

Tanya Charry, on the verge of tears confirmed that she’s pregnant through the official Instagram account of the entertainment show! That’s right, the Colombian journalist is expecting her first baby with her husband Sebastián Jiménez, whom she married last year.

It should be noted that the producer, of English origin, has a little girl named Zoe and now the three are sweetly awaiting the arrival of the newest member. Raúl de Molina said that he already knew what the news was about due to a question that the journalist asked him off-camera. Filed Under: Tanya Charry Confirms Pregnancy