Jackie Guerrido celebrates her 50th birthday.

The presenter received an incredible surprise from her colleagues.

Her son also celebrated with the host of Primer Impacto. Beloved host Jackie Guerrido celebrates her 50th birthday and her colleagues from Primer Impacto prepared an incredible surprise for her that they broadcast live on Univision. On September 21, the show had a special theme: ‘Jackie’s 50’. Yes, the program was broadcast live from the Versailles restaurant, in the city of Miami, where the presenter enjoyed a spectacular party that she will surely never forget. Jackie Guerrido celebrates her 50th birthday Showing off her voluptuous figure, Jackie Guerrido appeared before the cameras in a tight white dress that highlighted her curves even more. The Puerto Rican, who is celebrating her 50th birthday, wore simple makeup, lashes for days, and a half up-do. Ready for the party, colleagues and friends met the birthday girl in the prestigious restaurant, where they ate, laughed and danced to the rhythm of mariachis and reggaeton. Her son was also present to sing his mother’s birthday song.

A stunning sense of style To commemorate the Puerto Rican’s 50th birthday, her colleague and friend Jomari Goyso prepared a report focused on Jackie Guerrido’s professional career and her stunning sense of style that ranges from sporty to glamorous, depending on the occasion. During the program, Goyso also talked about the host’s huge heart, since he remembered that it was Jackie Guerrido who received him with open arms during his early days in the world of television and even without knowing him, she held out her hand.

Lots of artists send their congratulations The team also prepared a bunch of congratulations from celebrities, including Gilberto Santa Rosa and Aislinn Derbez, for Jackie Guerrido. Her companions also took the opportunity to extend their words of appreciation and admiration. “Jackie, beautiful, 50 years old, but you seem to be like half of half of half of that, I send you a giant kiss, may you smile a lot and eat very well, I hope you’re celebrated and given the things that you like and that we see each other soon to give you a hug,” said Colombian singer Camilo.

Three decades on the small screen Jackie Guerrido debuted in television almost three decades ago and has become one of its most beloved faces. Today, in addition to working on Primer Impacto she’s also part of the Despierta América en Domingo radio show where she lets listeners enjoy the hits of the moment. This year has been particularly difficult for Jackie Guerrido, since just a few months ago she lost her brother Luis Vega and, although it is a deeply painful situation, the presenter has continued with her work, always keeping her best smile, noted People en Español.