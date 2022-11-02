Migos rapper Takeoff is shot to death in Houston over a dice game (VIDEO)
Migos rapper Takeoff was 28 years old. He was shot to death at a private party in Houston. Apparently it was over a game of dice.
The tragic news quickly spread through social media. The music industry is grieving as it says goodbye to a popular rapper. Migos rapper Takeoff was shot to death in Houston during a private party.
Rapper Takeoff was shot to death outside a club in Houston, reportedly following a game of dice. Takeoff, 28, best known as a member of the hip hop trio Migos, was shot outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at 2:30 a.m., according to The DailyMail.
An image from the scene reportedly shows Takeoff dead on the ground with a pool of blood next to his head. The incident occurred hours after the rapper posted an Instagram story of himself smoking, wearing the same outfit.
Takeoff had joined his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo for a game of dice before the shooting, witnesses and law enforcement sources told The Associated Press and TMZ. A fight broke out during the dice game and one person opened fire, shooting Takeoff in the process.
Disturbing images of the horrible incident were leaked
There is a video of the crime scene lurking around Twitter, which shows Takeoff dead on the ground, surrounded by a crowd. Rapper Quavo, in an orange shirt, was looking for help.
Disturbing images of the horrible moment were quickly leaked, as well as graphic photographs that showed how the body of the Casper, Alice Wonder and Last Memory rapper ended up. Click here to see the shocking moment.
Authorities indicated that Takeoff died at the scene
Houston police did not name the rapper as the shooting victim, but did confirm that one person had been killed in a shooting at 1200 Polk in downtown Houston. Authorities indicated that the victim had been found dead upon their arrival, according to The DailyMail.
Sources told TMZ that two other people were shot. It is not clear what their conditions are, nor have the names of the other two people who were injured been released.
Migos group has a family connection
Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo joined forces on their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. While there have been rumors that Atlanta rap trio Migos have parted ways for good, there has been no official announcement of their disbandment, according to the DailyMail.
The Migos’ 2018 album Culture II debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart. The family connection is strong within Migos, as Quavo and Offset are cousins, while Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew. The group released their first mix tape, Juug Season, in 2011 and a second called No Label in 2012.