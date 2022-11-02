Migos rapper Takeoff was 28 years old.

He was shot to death at a private party in Houston.

Apparently it was over a game of dice.

The tragic news quickly spread through social media. The music industry is grieving as it says goodbye to a popular rapper. Migos rapper Takeoff was shot to death in Houston during a private party.

Rapper Takeoff was shot to death outside a club in Houston, reportedly following a game of dice. Takeoff, 28, best known as a member of the hip hop trio Migos, was shot outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at 2:30 a.m., according to The DailyMail.

An image from the scene reportedly shows Takeoff dead on the ground with a pool of blood next to his head. The incident occurred hours after the rapper posted an Instagram story of himself smoking, wearing the same outfit.

Takeoff had joined his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo for a game of dice before the shooting, witnesses and law enforcement sources told The Associated Press and TMZ. A fight broke out during the dice game and one person opened fire, shooting Takeoff in the process.