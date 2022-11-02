Myrka Dellanos dresses up as Jenni Rivera for Halloween! (PHOTOS)
See the Jenni Rivera costume that the Cuban-American host wore. Myrka dresses up as Jenni Rivera and even Chiquis reacts!
Myrka Dellanos dresses up as Jenni Rivera. The Cuban-American host shone on Halloween this year because of her surprising costume. When the Telemundo program La Mesa Caliente posted the photos on Instagram, Myrka clearly looked impeccable!
Myrka dressed up as ‘La Diva de la Banda’, Jenni Rivera, shocking everyone with her incredible resemblance. It should be noted that all the hosts of La Mesa Caliente dressed up as great divas from the music world.
Myrka shone dressed as La Diva de la Banda
The Telemundo presenter wore the iconic ‘Mexican’ pink dress with a shawl and yellow flowers that Jenni Rivera wore in one of her best concerts. She even wore the exact same hairstyle. In addition to dressing like La Diva de la Banda, Myrka also did an impression of her.
Through a series of photos and videos shared on her official Instagram account, Myrkadellanos, the Cuban-American performed Jenni's Inolvidable, imitating her walk and even the way she acted. "I was very nervous because she is very loved and I wanted to do her best," the presenter wrote, expressing the nerves she felt when imitating Jenni.
Chiquis reacted to Myrka’s costume!
Just when you thought people would react negatively to Mykra’s impersonation of Jenni Rivera the truth is that the public was amazed by how well the Cuban impersonated her as hundreds of positive comments poured in.
"You did it wonderful," wrote her co-host from La Mesa Caliente Alix Aspe. "How beautiful and how well you did it!" wrote Dayanara Torres. One of her best reactions came from Chiquis Rivera, who wrote in the comments section "Awwww thank you."
The hosts of La Mesa Caliente and their costumes
Fans of Mykra Dellanos recognized that the presenter did a great job in imitating Jenni Rivera. They also said that yesterday’s program was incredible. On the other hand, her co-hosts on the also dressed as ‘Divas of music’.
Although Alix Aspe was not present on yesterday's program, Verónica Bastos appeared dressed as Marilyn Monroe, while Giselle Blondet was characterized as nothing more and nothing less than Selena Quintanilla. On the other hand, Christina Eustace dressed up as Shakira, using the last look that the Colombian wore in her video Monotonía. Judge them yourself!