Myrka Dellanos dresses up as Jenni Rivera for Halloween! (PHOTOS)

See the Jenni Rivera costume that the Cuban-American host wore.

Myrka dresses up as Jenni Rivera and even Chiquis reacts!

The public’s surprising reaction.

Myrka Dellanos dresses up as Jenni Rivera. The Cuban-American host shone on Halloween this year because of her surprising costume. When the Telemundo program La Mesa Caliente posted the photos on Instagram, Myrka clearly looked impeccable!

Myrka dressed up as ‘La Diva de la Banda’, Jenni Rivera, shocking everyone with her incredible resemblance. It should be noted that all the hosts of La Mesa Caliente dressed up as great divas from the music world.

Myrka shone dressed as La Diva de la Banda

The Telemundo presenter wore the iconic ‘Mexican’ pink dress with a shawl and yellow flowers that Jenni Rivera wore in one of her best concerts. She even wore the exact same hairstyle. In addition to dressing like La Diva de la Banda, Myrka also did an impression of her.

Through a series of photos and videos shared on her official Instagram account, Myrkadellanos, the Cuban-American performed Jenni's Inolvidable, imitating her walk and even the way she acted. "I was very nervous because she is very loved and I wanted to do her best," the presenter wrote, expressing the nerves she felt when imitating Jenni.