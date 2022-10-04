Myrka Dellanos had a wardrobe malfunction just before the Billboard Awards.

The Telemundo presenter wore a dress from 17 years ago.

Myrka Dellanos was showered with compliments. The host of the Telemundo show La Mesa Caliente, Myrka Dellanos, is a clear example that age is just a number. At 57, she looks young and beautiful. She is often compared to her daughter, as Alexa has inherited her mother's beauty. Once again Myrka Dellanos became the center of attention during the Billboard Latin Music Awards gala for showing off her spectacular figure. However, the most impressive thing was the beautiful dress she was wearing, mainly because no one could believe how long she has had it. Myrka Dellanos walked the red carpet at the Billboard Awards The Billboard Latin Music Awards was one of the most anticipated nights for many and it once again made noise thanks to the various performances of the selected artists and of course, the elegant parade of celebrities on the red carpet. Among the celebrities who stood out during this exciting night for Latinos was the beloved Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos. Well, aside from looking incredible at 57, she surprised many with her beautiful dress.

The Telemundo host had a wardrobe malfunction before the Billboard Awards It turns out that the beloved Telemundo host decided to wear the same dress she wore 17 years ago for another distinguished event after the zipper broke on the one she planned to wear. This time she wore it like never before, showing off her supermodel figure in a purple dress. According to the Telemundo host's own statements, she wore the same dress in 2005 at the Latin Grammys. Now 17 years later she decided to wear the same dress for the Billboard Awards and it looked even better than before.

Myrka Dellanos wore a 17-year-old dress to the 2022 Billboard Awards Myrka Dellanos decided to post a photograph on Instagram comparing how she looked in 2005 when she wore the violet dress for the first time during the Grammy delivery and this year at the Billboard Awards. "I wore the same dress that I wore to the Grammy's 17 years ago! I had a beautiful yellow dress from @paoestefania prepared for me and the zipper broke when I put it on! Immediately my stylist @benditoclosetstyle looked for more options for me and we finally decided to get this dress out of my storage and thank God it worked for me! Another proof that there is always a rainbow in the middle of something that seems to be a problem!"

She was showered with compliments Several celebrities and some of her colleagues praised her. "No wonder it looked familiar. It is still precious and it still looks beautiful on you," said María Celeste Arrarás. "Divine," said Flor de María. "Beautifuuuuuul!!!!! Better than ever!!!!" wrote Tayhana Lashelle. "Prettier now," shared Alix Aspe. "Precious," Chiqui Baby specified. "Amazing! Beautiful," commented Rosie Rivera.