“She’s gone, let her rest in peace,” say some fans. “Remembering Jenni and badmouthing other people.” In one of her most recent videos on her official YouTube channel, where she has more than 200,000 followers and where she is widely adored, although she has not been spared from criticism, Mrs. Rosa revealed that several people wanted to harm her daughter Jenni Rivera’s career. Less than two months before the tenth anniversary of the death of La Diva de la Banda, who was killed in a tragic plane crash on December 9, 2012 after giving an unforgettable concert in Monterey, Nuevo León, in Mexico, more details of the singer’s life emerge. “Jenni Rivera had the success she wanted,” says Mrs. Rosa Accompanied by her husband of more than 40 years and father of her six children, Mrs. Rosa first welcomed her followers. She shared that she asked Don Pedro Rivera if he ever went to see their daughter, Jenni Rivera at the National Auditorium, one of the most important venues in Mexico City, or at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco. “I told her once: ‘Hey, m’ija, and here you’re going to sing that song that you sing about this and that?'” said the Great lady. When her daughter said yes, she made the observation that it was a ‘respectable’ place and that how could she do that: “Oh, mom,” answered La Diva de la Banda.

The hosts of Ventaneando asked their audience not to go see La Diva de la Banda Although she did not remember who exactly it was, Mrs. Rosa said that an ex-boyfriend of Jenni Rivera threatened to release an intimate video, something that was not very well received by some people in Mexico: “They were saying, I think it was on TV Azteca, on the Ventaneando show, that they shouldn’t go see Jenni Rivera.” “So when we arrived, she asked me if I had already been to the ‘theater’ and I told her it was full. Later they told her that it was 90 percent full and she burst into tears and said: ‘There is no doubt that people love me’. After she came out to sing, all the people were clapping and yelling at her, but when there are people who want to knock you down, they can’t, because if there are more people who love that artist, they won’t be able to knock her down.”

“Jenni Rivera was happy and content” Next, the Great Lady shared with her ex-husband that Jenni Rivera was “happy and content” because, despite the bad publicity that she received from people as a result of the leak of her sex tape (which was illegally sold), many people went to see her at her concert. The next day, La Diva de la Banda had an impressive sellout at this very venue. “I remember we went to see her and we had a good time. I was also in Guadalajara at Telmex and it was a success. She had the success she wanted…” said Mrs. Rosa. She asked her ex-husband if he went to see her at one of these places. However, he remembered the time they wanted to harm his daughter at Univisión, specifically on El Gordo y La Flaca.

Jenni Rivera attacked on El Gordo y La Flaca live Although one would think she had a very good relationship with Raúl de Molina — she even gave him a revealing interview months before her death — Mr. Pedro Rivera and Mrs. Rosa say that their daughter Jenni Rivera attacked him during a live broadcast of El Gordo y La Flaca on Univisión. Did this really happen? “And they banned her, but Univision’s ban was useless,” said don Pedro, to which the Great Lady commented that when God chooses a person to do something, he will always be on their side: “She was a great believer in God, she prayed, went to church and read the Bible, so she had a communication with God that we don’t have,” she concluded (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)