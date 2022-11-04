Singer Víctor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco of the band Chiqui Chiqui, dies

“You were and will always be my idol,” said Kuarta’s friend In addition, Teletica reported that Víctor Pacheco’s wake would take place in San Pedro de Barva, a town in Costa Rica and a mass in his honor would be held in the church of Mercedes Sur. The singer became famous with songs like Canchis canchis and El Piribao. Lelis Céspedes continued paying tribute to his great friend and famous musician from the band Chiqui Chiqui. “We had great respect for each other, you praised my work and I always told you: You were and will always be my idol, a great one of Costa Rican music and beyond these borders,” he said.

What could have caused the heart attack On the other hand, Kuarta’s friend told La Teja that the musician’s death was extremely sudden, and that on the morning he died, Kuarta had told him that he had lost his wallet on a bus. “He was very confused because he had a lot of money in his wallet,” Lelis Céspedes said. “That was probably what upset him. After a while, his brother called me and told us he had died. It was all very fast because he died in the Heredia hospital,” Céspedes informed La Teja. People immediately began showing support after the news was released.

Mourning the death of Víctor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco “Cuartica left us, sad news, he was already ill. Great musician and great drummer. Rest in peace,” Ricardo Padilla told Diario Extra, a newspaper Victor Pacheco once explained the origins of his nickname to. “When I was 14 years old I was quite chubby and short. It’s not like I’ve grown much. A colleague, Juancito Aguilar, called me ‘Taponcito’ and ‘Cuartica’”, the singer told Diario Extra. Singer Carolina Paniagua declared: “It hurts a lot because whenever they came to the US we shared a lot, very nice moments, he left a very important legacy.” His death comes shortly after the tragic death of aspiring actress Erica Hoy. With information from Teletics and Diario Extra.