Singer Víctor 'Kuarta' Pacheco of the band Chiqui Chiqui, dies

Singer Víctor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco of the band Chiqui Chiqui, dies

By 
Muere el cantante Víctor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco, integrante de la banda 'Chiqui Chiqui'
  • Victor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco died of a heart attack.
  • His long-time friend confirmed the sad news.
  • “We were always very close.”

The world of music is mourning the death of singer Victor ‘Kuarta’ Pacheco, former vocalist of the group Jaque Mate and member of the band Chiqui Chiqui. A close friend of the musician confirmed he died of a heart attack.

Víctor Hugo Pacheco Barquero, died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 71, as confirmed by Lelis Céspedes, a close friend of the artist. Céspedes is grieving the loss.

“We have no words to describe what we feel right now”

They say what could have caused the heart attack
PHOTO Twitter

“We were always very close, always together, we have no words to describe what we feel now,” he said when confirming the death of Pacheco, who, he said had suffered another heart attack 14 years ago.

“October 16 was the last day we shared in concert, in my beloved town of San Rafael de Heredia, and as always you invited me and gave me the drums so that I could play with the Chiqui Chiqui Band,” the singer’s friend told Teletica.

"You were and will always be my idol," said Kuarta's friend

"You were and will always be my idol"said his friend
PHOTO Twitter

In addition, Teletica reported that Víctor Pacheco’s wake would take place in San Pedro de Barva, a town in Costa Rica and a mass in his honor would be held in the church of Mercedes Sur. The singer became famous with songs like Canchis canchis and El Piribao.

Lelis Céspedes continued paying tribute to his great friend and famous musician from the band Chiqui Chiqui. “We had great respect for each other, you praised my work and I always told you: You were and will always be my idol, a great one of Costa Rican music and beyond these borders,” he said.

What could have caused the heart attack

They say what could have caused the heart attack
PHOTO Twitter

On the other hand, Kuarta’s friend told La Teja that the musician’s death was extremely sudden, and that on the morning he died, Kuarta had told him that he had lost his wallet on a bus. “He was very confused because he had a lot of money in his wallet,” Lelis Céspedes said.

“That was probably what upset him. After a while, his brother called me and told us he had died. It was all very fast because he died in the Heredia hospital,” Céspedes informed La Teja. People immediately began showing support after the news was released.

Mourning the death of Víctor 'Kuarta' Pacheco

They mourn the death of Víctor 'Kuarta' Pacheco
PHOTO Twitter

“Cuartica left us, sad news, he was already ill. Great musician and great drummer. Rest in peace,” Ricardo Padilla told Diario Extra, a newspaper Victor Pacheco once explained the origins of his nickname to.

“When I was 14 years old I was quite chubby and short. It’s not like I’ve grown much. A colleague, Juancito Aguilar, called me ‘Taponcito’ and ‘Cuartica’”, the singer told Diario Extra. Singer Carolina Paniagua declared: “It hurts a lot because whenever they came to the US we shared a lot, very nice moments, he left a very important legacy.” His death comes shortly after the tragic death of aspiring actress Erica Hoy. With information from Teletics and Diario Extra.

