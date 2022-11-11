Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat.

CDC issues a warning.

One person has died and several are hospitalized.

A major health alert in the United States. Authorities report a deadly listeria outbreak in the US. So far, one person has died and several are hospitalized. Find out what you need to do to avoid illness.

According to The Sun, one person has died and one person had a miscarriage due to an outbreak of listeria that sickened more than a dozen people across the country. Although the definite cause hasn’t been determined, it is believed to be related to deli meat and cheese, health officials said.

Listeria outbreak across 6 US states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Wednesday that six states have reported 16 confirmed cases of listeria. There are seven cases in New York, three in Maryland, two in Illinois and Massachusetts, as well as one in New Jersey and one in California.

The first case was reported on April 17, 2021 and the most recent was reported on September 29, 2022. Of the 16 cases, 13 resulted in hospitalizations. The only reported death was in Maryland and a woman became ill during her pregnancy, resulting in a miscarriage.