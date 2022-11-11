Inicio » English » Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat leaves one dead and several hospitalized Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat leaves one dead and several hospitalized Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat. CDC issues a warning. One person has died and several are hospitalized. By Jennifer Herrera Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat. CDC issues a warning. One person has died and several are hospitalized. A major health alert in the United States. Authorities report a deadly listeria outbreak in the US. So far, one person has died and several are hospitalized. Find out what you need to do to avoid illness. According to The Sun, one person has died and one person had a miscarriage due to an outbreak of listeria that sickened more than a dozen people across the country. Although the definite cause hasn’t been determined, it is believed to be related to deli meat and cheese, health officials said. Listeria outbreak across 6 US states PHOTO: CNN website capture The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Wednesday that six states have reported 16 confirmed cases of listeria. There are seven cases in New York, three in Maryland, two in Illinois and Massachusetts, as well as one in New Jersey and one in California. The first case was reported on April 17, 2021 and the most recent was reported on September 29, 2022. Of the 16 cases, 13 resulted in hospitalizations. The only reported death was in Maryland and a woman became ill during her pregnancy, resulting in a miscarriage. One person has died and several are hospitalized PHOTO: Capture Twitter According to the BBC, the CDC reported that 11 of the cases were found in people who speak Russian or are of Eastern European descent. Listeriosis is caused by eating contaminated food. About 1,600 Americans get the infection each year and about 260 die. The bacteria can grow on food even if it is chilled in the refrigerator. Pregnant women and people with weak immune systems or the elderly are the most vulnerable. The symptoms, which include fever, confusion, fatigue, and muscle aches, tend to start within two weeks of eating contaminated food. Listeria linked to consumption of meat and cheese PHOTO: Capture Twitter CNN notes that when interviewing patients, CDC researchers found that five of seven people in New York bought sliced meats or cheese from at least one NetCost Market location, a chain store that sells international foods. That’s not the only location of the disease, however, the CDC said, as sick people in other states reported buying meat or cheese as well, but it was purchased from other grocery stores. Authorities send prevention recommendations PHOTO: Capture USA Today website Food processing facilities can be a common source of listeria infection, the CDC said, since listeria can be spread easily between food and equipment or surfaces and can be difficult to remove. If you have purchased cheese or meat, the agency recommends carefully cleaning your refrigerator, and any container or surface that the meat or cheese has touched, with hot water and plenty of soap. Information obtained from:USAToday. Today National Related post