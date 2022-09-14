Horror! A young Hispanic mother was beheaded in front of witnesses in California
Young mother, Karina Castro, was brutally murdered by her ex in broad daylight. She leaves behind two little girls, ages 1 and 7.
SHOCKING MURDER IN THE STREET! A young Hispanic mother who worked as a DoorDash driver was beheaded and the authorities reveal details of the brutal attack that occurred in broad daylight last week in San Carlos, California.
Karina Castro was a 27-year-old woman who was a student and delivery driver in California. She was also the mother of two girls, just 1 and 7 years old, who were orphaned after she was beheaded with a sword in front of neighbors.
Last Thursday, neighbors flagged down a police car to alert officers that an assault was taking place down the street, reported the spokesman for the San Mateo County sheriff’s office.
Officers rushed to the scene and found a woman’s body and a bloody scene in the middle of the street. Karina Castro had been beheaded with a sword anonymous police sources revealed to local station KGO-TV.
Who is the suspect?
The sources also told the outlet that the suspect in Karina Castro’s murder even returned to the scene of the crime about 10 minutes later while police were investigating the scene. It is reported that he was her ex.
Later, police spokesmen identified him as 33-year-old José Landaeta Solano, who is the father of one of the victim’s daughters. He is the main suspect in the murder of the Hispanic mother, according to People en Español.
Victim and murderer
In April, Karina Castro had obtained a restraining order against José Landaeta. However, the young woman apparently continued to see him, her relatives said. “Every time I saw her I begged her not to talk to him,” Marty Castro, father of the victim, told ABC 7.
“Every time I saw her, I would beg her. Don’t talk to him. Leave him and it seemed like the more I did that, the more she would see him,” said the distraught man who now hopes to be able to get custody of his two orphaned granddaughters. The girls were inside the house at the time of the murder, police said, according to journalist Dan Noyes.
Aid for the family
The brutally murdered young mother worked as a DoorDash driver. Now, the family has set up a GoFundMe requesting help for the funeral and especially for the girls left behind by Karina Castro. They have already managed to raise more than $80,000.
“Karina Castro, 27, was tragically beheaded on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Her family is heartbroken by her gruesome murder. She leaves behind two beautiful daughters ages 1 and 7. Please help ease the financial burden so the Castro family can focus on healing,” reads the message on the fundraising page.