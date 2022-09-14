Young mother, Karina Castro, was brutally murdered by her ex.

The attack occurred in broad daylight.

She leaves behind two little girls, ages 1 and 7.

SHOCKING MURDER IN THE STREET! A young Hispanic mother who worked as a DoorDash driver was beheaded and the authorities reveal details of the brutal attack that occurred in broad daylight last week in San Carlos, California.

Karina Castro was a 27-year-old woman who was a student and delivery driver in California. She was also the mother of two girls, just 1 and 7 years old, who were orphaned after she was beheaded with a sword in front of neighbors.

A young Hispanic mother was beheaded in California

Last Thursday, neighbors flagged down a police car to alert officers that an assault was taking place down the street, reported the spokesman for the San Mateo County sheriff’s office.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a woman’s body and a bloody scene in the middle of the street. Karina Castro had been beheaded with a sword anonymous police sources revealed to local station KGO-TV.