How did Coolio die?

He was famous for his hit Gangsta’s Paradise.

Authorities provide details.

One of the most famous rappers of the 1990s, with hits like Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Today, authorities confirm what rapper Coolio died of and we have the details.

According to The Associated Press, his manager Jarez Posey reported that Coolio died at a friend’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The cause of his death was not clear at the time. Now authorities have offered some details about his death.

CNN shared a video where Lieutenant Byron Roberts, of the Los Angeles Police Department, offered details about how the Grammy winner died.

The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh. According to his Instagram account, he had worked steadily in the music industry and doing shows.