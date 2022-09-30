Authorities confirm that rapper Coolio died of “an unknown medical problem”
Reveal the reasons for the death of Coolio. Popular for his hit 'Gangsta's Paradise'. Authorities provide details.
- How did Coolio die?
- He was famous for his hit Gangsta’s Paradise.
- Authorities provide details.
One of the most famous rappers of the 1990s, with hits like Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Today, authorities confirm what rapper Coolio died of and we have the details.
According to The Associated Press, his manager Jarez Posey reported that Coolio died at a friend’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The cause of his death was not clear at the time. Now authorities have offered some details about his death.
Rapper Coolio dies at 59
CNN shared a video where Lieutenant Byron Roberts, of the Los Angeles Police Department, offered details about how the Grammy winner died.
The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh. According to his Instagram account, he had worked steadily in the music industry and doing shows.
Authorities confirm how Coolio died
According to Lieutenant Byron Roberts, the information came from a call for help from the Southwest Division. This call was to request an ambulance for a person who was unconscious.
The fire department responded to the emergency call. On the scene, they tried to provide first aid, however the person (Coolio) did not respond to attempts at resuscitation.
“An unknown medical problem”
“The person died as a result of some type of unknown medical problem. At that time the family of the person (Coolio) who died at the scene was notified. The family of the artist Ivey Jr, has been notified,” Roberts reported.
“He will be transferred to the Coroner’s Office for examination and will then be with his family. There are no indications that are associated with this incident that appear to be of a criminal nature,” Byron Roberts concluded.
Rap personalities mourn his death
Coolio’s career took off with the release of his debut album, It Takes a Thief, on Tommy Boy Records in 1994. His first song, Fantastic Voyage, peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. A year later, Gangsta’s Paradise would top the charts, according to AP.
Social media was filled with reactions to his unexpected death: “This is bad news,” said rapper Ice Cube on Twitter. “I witnessed firsthand this man’s work to rise to the top of the industry. Rest in Peace @Coolio.” Click here to see the statements of Lieutenant Byron Roberts.