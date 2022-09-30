Toño Mauri gives bad news about his health.

The Mexican actor confirms that he contracted Covid-19 again.

People are concerned about Toño Mauri’s health.

Toño Mauri tests positive for Covid again. Show business is dealing with tragedy again as it has recently been reported that a beloved actor is going having a difficult time and suffering from health problems.

When everything seemed to be going well for Toño Mauri, life had a big surprise for him. Let us remember that the actor nearly died when he contracted Covid-19 but fortunately he survived and was able to get a double lung transplant.

Toño Mauri tests positive for Covid-19 again

Toño Mauri shared a photograph on Instagram that immediately sparked concern. After many cheerful posts with motivational messages, he had some very bad news.

In the photo Toño Mauri is wearing a face mask and lying in bed. In the description he shared an alarming and unexpected message, because when it seemed that things were improving for the Mexican actor, life brought him a tremendous surprise. Filed As. Toño Mauri positive Covid