Vieira Vidente reads Donald Trump’s cards: Will he go to jail?

Vieira Vidente shares with a revealing video.

The psychic reads Donald Trump’s cards.

Will the former US president go to jail? What awaits him? In one of the most recent videos on her official YouTube channel where she is about to reach one and a half million subscribers, the popular psychic Vieira Vidente reads former US President Donald Trump’s cards. Will he go to jail for tax fraud? The psychic commented that the former president, who seeks to run again in 2024 is giving everyone a lot to talk about these days. Vieira is interested in knowing how 2022 will end, in addition to what awaits him next year. Is it true that Donald Trump committed tax fraud? In her first card reading, Vieira Vidente revealed that Donald Trump finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place today: “I see a woman in power who is accusing him. He is again at a crossroads. However, he is ‘warring’, he has a sword in his hand and an ace up his sleeve.” The psychic said that this same woman wants to sink the former US president: “He knew that this could happen to him, he has plans and is plotting things that he wants to do. However, doors are closing for him right now and good things have not come his way in recent months. Donald Trump is not going to end this 2022 very well.”

“Donald Trump is coming strong for 2024” And when no one would have imagined it, and taking into account the bleak picture that she paints for the last months of this year, Vieira Vidente said that Donald Trump ‘comes strong for 2024’: “If he gets away with what he wants to do, it is not convenient for the other party (referring to the Democratic Party) so that he does not win (the presidency).” “Trump is a born warrior and he is going to get away with it. Many changes are coming to him and he has to look for good lawyers. But if I see that many betrayals are coming from people who have been on his side, they are planning and thinking how to sink him, not only him, but also his family,” said the psychic, who still had more to say.

The former US president will prove that he is innocent of tax fraud In another part of this video, which provoked all kinds of reactions among users, Vieira Vidente announced that Donald Trump will show that he is innocent of having committed tax fraud: “He will also show that he has done things right, but he will not go one hundred percent cent of this situation… A woman with black hair make him look bad.” Later, the renowned psychic wanted to address the former president’s followers to make a prayer chain if they want to see him sitting in the White House again: “They have to clean all this because there is a black hand here, something that is being cooked up to stop him.” (Filed as: Vieira Vidente ‘throws’ the cards to Donald Trump, will he go to jail?)

A ‘powerful’ woman wants to send Donald Trump to jail To end her card reading, Vieira Vidente said a powerful woman wants to lock up Donald Trump: “She wants to see him, at any rate, behind bars, which I don’t see happening, but I do see that he is going to spend a lot of money to clear his name. They want to corner him into giving up and make him look bad with the public so they don’t vote for him again.” The psychic shared that the former US president will find a way to clear his name, but many people will not let him get away with it: “I don’t see him very well at the moment. There is someone who is infiltrating a lot of things from Trump, so he is determined to clear his name because he is coming strong for 2024,” she concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)