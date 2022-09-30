Pablo Lyle’s trial is delayed by Hurricane Ian
Pablo Lyle receives more bad news. His trial has been delayed again. Hurricane Ian makes problems for Lyle.
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been having a difficult time since he was accused of manslaughter in the United States three years ago. Lyle’s defense and the Miami prosecutor’s office had said that “they were ready” to start the trial that will determine the soap opera actor’s fate.
However, Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida and a mandatory evacuation order was issued so the actor’s trial was postponed until the weather improves. Lyle has been hammered with bad news and his wife is already being called a single mother.
Pablo Lyle is losing hope
It was believed there could have been a verdict this week in Pablo Lyle’s trial. He has been detained in Miami since 2019, accused of involuntary manslaughter. Now the trial is being delayed again due to weather.
According to reporter Mónica Mendoza, from Chisme No Like the court has decided to delay the actor's trial a little longer than planned, due to the passage of Hurricane Ian, which hit the Florida coast on Wednesday.
Courts closed due to bad weather
According to Mendoza, the authorities have decided to close the courts, and hope that Ian does not cause too much damage, so the trial will be postponed for at least a few more days. “The court will be closed due to inclement weather, the hurricane that is going to pass nearby, it will be closed tomorrow and the day after, so the trial will be postponed.”
She also gave some details of the hearings that have already been held that could be bad news for the Mexican actor: "The prosecution is calling its witnesses. Two eyewitnesses saw the moment when Pablo hit this man. The man falls and they approach him and call the police and paramedics."
The victim’s wife will not testify
It was also anticipate that the widow of Juan Ricardo Hernández, the man who died after the altercation with Lyle, will not testify at the trial: “She is not going to testify, she is attending from the first day but she’s not going to testify.”
The witness list includes Pablo's ex-wife, Ana Araujo, however, the influencer will not travel to Miami and will give her statement remotely: "According to the court documents, she will do it by videoconference. She's not going to come in person to do it."