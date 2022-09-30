Pablo Lyle receives more bad news.

His trial has been delayed again.

Hurricane Ian makes problems for Lyle.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been having a difficult time since he was accused of manslaughter in the United States three years ago. Lyle’s defense and the Miami prosecutor’s office had said that “they were ready” to start the trial that will determine the soap opera actor’s fate.

However, Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida and a mandatory evacuation order was issued so the actor’s trial was postponed until the weather improves. Lyle has been hammered with bad news and his wife is already being called a single mother.

Pablo Lyle is losing hope

It was believed there could have been a verdict this week in Pablo Lyle’s trial. He has been detained in Miami since 2019, accused of involuntary manslaughter. Now the trial is being delayed again due to weather.

According to reporter Mónica Mendoza, from Chisme No Like the court has decided to delay the actor's trial a little longer than planned, due to the passage of Hurricane Ian, which hit the Florida coast on Wednesday.