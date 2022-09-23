Rapper GI JOE OMG dies at 33 (PHOTOS)
Another death in the rap music world. The artist's publicist announces the rapper's death. GI JOE OMG’s fans say goodbye.
Rapper GI JOE OMG dies. Once again the world of rap is in mourning with the death of the rap artist known as GI JOE OMG who has died at the young age of 33. His publicist announced the unfortunate news.
The rapper’s representative confirmed the news to The Sun. Some details of his death were released but they are not entirely clear, because so far what happened remains unknown.
The rapper’s publicist reveals what happened
Despite the fact that GI JOE OMG’s publicist informed The Sun about the death of the young man who was just beginning his career, she said that the cause of his death is, to date, unknown.
“We literally have no idea what happened,” she said. “He was found dead and we are awaiting the results of the coroner’s report to learn details,” Rebecca Kinchen, publicist for the late artist, told The Sun. Filed Under: Rapper GI JOE OMG dies
GI JOE OMG’s publicist denied the rumors
Rebecca Kinchen told the outlet that there are several theories being talked about on the internet which claim that Joe was involved with an alleged car accident or was the victim of a shooting, something she denies.
“If there is anything we want to share about this man, it’s that he was an amazing, solid man that was the best father to his two children and ALWAYS put his family first,” she told The Sun. GI JOE also had a clothing store called On My Grind. Filed Under: Rapper GI JOE OMG dies
Fans mourn GI JOE’s death
Fans of the 33-year-old rapper rushed to social media after learning of his untimely death and they took the opportunity to send their condolences and send messages of support to his family. “I can’t believe all these ‘RIP GI JOE’ tweets. I hope it’s not true bro, he’s one of my favorite artists and a cool guy. I can’t believe this,” said one user on Twitter.
“We will miss you Gi Joe OMG. Thank you for your music that gave me peace. Rest in peace king.” “Natural causes at 33? No, that doesn’t make any sense to me, RIP.” “what happened to him?” Some theories on Twitter say that he died in a car accident, however this rumor was denied by his publicist. Filed Under: Rapper GI JOE OMG dies