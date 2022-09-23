Rapper GI JOE OMG dies at 33 (PHOTOS)

Another death in the rap music world.

Rapper GI JOE OMG dies. Once again the world of rap is in mourning with the death of the rap artist known as GI JOE OMG who has died at the young age of 33.

The rapper’s representative confirmed the news to The Sun. Some details of his death were released but they are not entirely clear, because so far what happened remains unknown.

Despite the fact that GI JOE OMG’s publicist informed The Sun about the death of the young man who was just beginning his career, she said that the cause of his death is, to date, unknown.

“We literally have no idea what happened,” she said. “He was found dead and we are awaiting the results of the coroner’s report to learn details,” Rebecca Kinchen, publicist for the late artist, told The Sun. Filed Under: Rapper GI JOE OMG dies