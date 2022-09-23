Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, in a swimsuit
Trump's daughter Ivanka captures everyone's attention. She's photographed in a swimsuit. Is she showing us another side?
An unusual photo of Ivanka Trump has begun to circulate on social media, surprising everyone for how revealing it is. The daughter of former President Donald Trump, was out and about in a swimsuit.
Ivanka Trump soaked up the sun in a revealing, striking red strapless bikini top while out in Miami with family and friends on Sunday. She was seen wearing the chic bra top along with high-waisted striped shorts.
Ivanka Trump in a swimsuit
Additionally, she was wearing her hair down and brown sunglasses. Trump was joined by a group of friends, as well as her husband, Jared Kushner, as they all enjoyed the last days of summer in Florida, according to Page Six.
Jared Kushner, who has been recovering from his second thyroid cancer surgery in August, dressed casually for the low-key day in a gray shirt and blue baseball cap, something a bit minimalist and understated.
Ivanka shared a bit of her vacation
Likewise, the daughter of former President Donald Trump shared a video of herself wake boarding along with some other photos. However, several Instagram users noted that the content appeared to be filmed on a green screen.
“Looks like a green screen,” one person said, with another adding, “This is obviously an indoor wakeboard simulator.” Ivanka, 40, and Kushner, 41, have been renting a condo at Miami’s luxury Arte Surfside apartment building since moving from Washington DC, in January 2021.
Ivanka Trump spends her time in Miami
Page Six reported in December 2020 that the couple bought a $20 million dollar plot of land on the highly secure and luxurious Indian Creek Island, which is also nicknamed the “Billionaires’ Bunker”.
The couple, who are parents to Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, also own a New York City apartment on Park Avenue and have a cabin next to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. In the past year, Ivanka and Kushner have been seen spending much of their time in Miami.
They enjoy family time
In October 2021, the couple visited a local water park with their children where they were also seen enjoying the water. That same month, they were also caught partying in South Beach for a friend’s 40th birthday, according to Page Six.
Despite being reserved, Ivanka occasionally shares important moments with her family, vacations, or even dinners with close friends on Instagram and other social networks.