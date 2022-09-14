Rapper PnB Rock was shot to death.

A video of the singer’s murder is leaked.

The police continue investigating.

On Monday a popular rapper was murdered in a Los Angeles restaurant. PnB Rock up losing his life after being shot by an unknown assailant while he was dining with his girlfriend.

The artist was eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, located south of the city, when an armed man approached him, ordered him to hand over his jewelry and, after he refused, the man fired “several shots”, according to Kelly Muniz, an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to the EFE agency,

Now, just a few hours after the terrible incident, a couple of videos have begun to circulate on social media, especially on Twitter, showing the young rapper lying on the floor after being shot several times.

