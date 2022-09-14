DISTURBING IMAGES: Leaked video of the moment rapper PnB Rock was murdered
Rapper PnB Rock was shot to death. A video of the singer's murder is leaked. The police continue investigating.
On Monday a popular rapper was murdered in a Los Angeles restaurant. PnB Rock up losing his life after being shot by an unknown assailant while he was dining with his girlfriend.
The artist was eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, located south of the city, when an armed man approached him, ordered him to hand over his jewelry and, after he refused, the man fired “several shots”, according to Kelly Muniz, an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to the EFE agency,
Now, just a few hours after the terrible incident, a couple of videos have begun to circulate on social media, especially on Twitter, showing the young rapper lying on the floor after being shot several times.
Rapper PnB Rock was killed by an unknown person on Monday afternoon inside a restaurant in Los Angeles, California where he was eating with his girlfriend. This was confirmed in a public statement from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), reported EFE.
Videos of PnB Rock’s murder are leaked
Several videos have been shared by various Twitter accounts, where the rapper PnB Rock is seen lying on the floor while the tiles are stained with his blood after he was shot.
The young rapper is lying on the floor, bleeding to death, after being shot inside the fast food restaurant, Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, located in south Los Angeles in front of his girlfriend.
The rapper is lying on the floor bleeding to death
In the video you can see three people, including an employee of the restaurant, approach to see how they can help the rapper as the police arrive at the scene. They are shown trying to help him while the paramedics arrive.
Soaked in his own blood and in pain, the rapper was filmed during his final moments of agony, something that has caused great commotion on social networks. This incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. and PnB Rock was rushed to a nearby hospital where he lost his life just 45 minutes later.
Rapper PnB Rock dies after an assault
The EFE news agency reported that Kelly Muniz, an officer of the Los Angeles Police Department, stated the following. “We are checking the audio from the security camera recording to determine exactly what words were exchanged before the incident and to identify the shooter.”
The Los Angeles Times reported that the Police are also now checking the cameras of businesses near the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant to try to obtain a more reliable image of the murderer and to find him.