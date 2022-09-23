Renowned Mexican actor and director Jorge Fons dies (PHOTOS)

How Jorge Fons’ death was confirmed.

“Thank you for your work, rest in peace.”

Authorities in Mexico mourn the director’s death.

Mourning in Mexican cinema! The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) confirmed the death of Jorge Fons, a renowned Mexican actor, screenwriter and director who even won the Ariel de Oro award in 2011. The acclaimed artist died at the age of 83.

“Fons left us. The AMACC embraces his family and the community for this loss,” reported the academy on Twitter. The Mexican actor appeared in films such as El callejón de los milagros and Rojo amanecer, and he even won an Ariel for best direction.

“We are going to miss you.”

“Director of emblematic films like Rojo Amanecer and El Callejón de los Milagros, Fons led the renewal of the AMACC. Emeritus member and Ariel de Oro winner in 2011. We are going to miss you, Jorge,” said the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

The Ministry of Culture in Mexico also confirmed the death of Jorge Fons with a brief message on Twitter: “The Ministry of Culture regrets the death of the filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Jorge Fons, director of memorable films such as Los albañiles, which received the Silver Bear in Berlin”.