Renowned Mexican actor and director Jorge Fons dies (PHOTOS)
How Jorge Fons' death was confirmed. “Thank you for your work, rest in peace.” Authorities in Mexico mourn the director's death.
Mourning in Mexican cinema! The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) confirmed the death of Jorge Fons, a renowned Mexican actor, screenwriter and director who even won the Ariel de Oro award in 2011. The acclaimed artist died at the age of 83.
“Fons left us. The AMACC embraces his family and the community for this loss,” reported the academy on Twitter. The Mexican actor appeared in films such as El callejón de los milagros and Rojo amanecer, and he even won an Ariel for best direction.
“We are going to miss you.”
“Director of emblematic films like Rojo Amanecer and El Callejón de los Milagros, Fons led the renewal of the AMACC. Emeritus member and Ariel de Oro winner in 2011. We are going to miss you, Jorge,” said the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.
The Ministry of Culture in Mexico also confirmed the death of Jorge Fons with a brief message on Twitter: “The Ministry of Culture regrets the death of the filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Jorge Fons, director of memorable films such as Los albañiles, which received the Silver Bear in Berlin”.
“Thank you for your work”
In addition, Alejandra Frausto, head of the Mexican Ministry of Culture, lamented the death of the renowned director. “A great filmmaker is passing, one of those who dared to show a world that seemed invisible and put on screen the realities that remained silent,” she said on Twitter.
“Thank you for your work, rest in peace, Master Jorge Fons. I send a fraternal hug to his entire family,” said the Mexican official. The Mexican Institute of Cinematography also spoke out after the unexpected death of filmmaker Jorge Fons.
Colleagues mourn the death of the beloved director
“Jorge Fons offered us a rupture, critical and social cinema, which is now more necessary than ever, in films like Los albañiles and Rojo amanecer and many more. We hug his family, his friends. Thank you for your legacy, Jorge, for teaching us forms of resistance,” the institute wrote on Twitter.
“It is with sadness that we say goodbye to the great Jorge Fons. Graduated from CUEC, today @enacunam, the Mexican filmmaker leaves us an important legacy in national cinematography in films like Los albañiles, Rojo amanecer’and El callejón de los milagros. Thank you for everything, teacher,” wrote the UNAM film library.
How Jorge Fons became famous
Jorge Fons was born Veracruz and grew up in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, in the central zone of the country. He graduated from the University Center for Cinematographic Studies (CUEC) of the UNAM, an institution that has educated some of the best Mexican directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, reported El universal.
His career began in 1972 with the film Tú, yo, nosotros. In addition, he served as president of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Mexico and obtained the National Prize for Sciences and Arts in the area of Fine Arts, according to the outlet.