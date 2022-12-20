Joe Biden commemorates the anniversary of his wife and daughter’s deaths
President Biden, along with first lady, Jill Biden, their children and grandchildren, gathered in a Catholic church to celebrate the anniversary of the death of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden and their daughter, Naomi, who was 13 months old at that time.
Joe Biden was starting his political career when he was informed that his wife and daughter had been killed in a fatal car accident. But that was not all, his two oldest children were also in the car and were severely injured.
MARKING THE MOURNFUL ANNIVERSARY
President Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and young daughter, The Associated Press reported. Images show the US president and his family wearing dark clothing.
Biden, who on several occasions spoke about his family history, pointed out the importance of his first wife and the love he felt for his youngest daughter, Naomi. Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son, named his first daughter after his younger sister. The president’s granddaughter recently got married at the White House.
How did the tragic accident occur?
Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in the car when his wife, Neilia, 30, and their 13-month-old daughter Naomi, were struck by a tractor-trailer on December 18 of that year. They had gone out to buy a Christmas tree, according to The Associated Press.
The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were about to turn four and three at the time, were also in the car and were seriously injured. The tragedy, which occurred on December 18, was an event that marked President Biden, who continues to honor the memory of his family with affection and respect.
Did Joe Biden’s wife and daughter’s deaths affect his career?
The tragedy nearly led Biden, who was 30 when the accident occurred, to abandon his fledgling political career. But following the advice of other senators, he stayed in office, traveling from Washington to Delaware, the AP reported.
Biden's stark openness about grief and his ability to empathize with his fellow Americans, who have experienced loss, have become defining features of his political career, revealed The Associated Press.
What happened to the Biden family?
Biden was instantly transformed into a politician whose career would forever rest on tragedy. The loss became the center of Biden’s political persona, a story he has often shared, at times reluctantly, at others readily.
Biden married his current wife, Jill Jacobs, in 1977 and they had a daughter, Ashley. Both women joined him Sunday, as did Hunter and many of the president's grandchildren, among others, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. After the service, the family walked to the graves with two large crowns, according to the AP.