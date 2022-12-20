President Joe Biden commemorates the anniversary of his wife and daughter’s deaths.

The president attended a private ceremony with his family.

Fifty years ago, his wife and daughter died in a car accident.

President Biden, along with first lady, Jill Biden, their children and grandchildren, gathered in a Catholic church to celebrate the anniversary of the death of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden and their daughter, Naomi, who was 13 months old at that time.

Joe Biden was starting his political career when he was informed that his wife and daughter had been killed in a fatal car accident. But that was not all, his two oldest children were also in the car and were severely injured.

MARKING THE MOURNFUL ANNIVERSARY

President Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and young daughter, The Associated Press reported. Images show the US president and his family wearing dark clothing.

Biden, who on several occasions spoke about his family history, pointed out the importance of his first wife and the love he felt for his youngest daughter, Naomi. Hunter Biden, the president’s eldest son, named his first daughter after his younger sister. The president’s granddaughter recently got married at the White House.