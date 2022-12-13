Another tragedy in Qatar: A third journalist, Roger Pearce, dies (PHOTOS)

Another journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Roger Pearce of ITV sport passed away in November.

Grant Wahl and Khalid Al Misslam also died covering the World Cup. Another loss in the journalistic world occurred recently in Qatar. Now, the death of a third journalist is getting more attention. Sixty-five-year-old Roger Pearce, a British journalist, died in November. Roger was a technical director for the English ITV network. Let's remember that last week two other journalists died at the World Cup in Qatar, Grant Wahl and Khalid Al Misslam, the latter was a Qatari photojournalist. Without a doubt, this is been a shock. Journalist Roger Pearce dies in Qatar Ok Diario has confirmed that Pearce's death occurred on November 21, while the United States was facing Wales. The International Association of Sports Press (AIPS) first confirmed Roger Pearce's death. The AIPS reported the other two deaths that occurred Qatar last week. According to Fox Sports, Mark Pougatch, who was announcing the game between the United States and Wales interrupted his report to announce: "We have very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar. Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here to cover his eighth World Cup, has unfortunately passed away."

Pearce was a fundamental to ITV According to El Confidencial, Pearce was indispensable to the ITV network in terms of planning and logistics for coverage of the 2022 World Cup, Rugby and Eurocups. "He always had a smile on his face and he would put that smile on yours," said reporter Mark Pougatch. Roger Pearce's passing preceded the deaths of American journalist Grant Wahl and Khalid al-Misslam. Next we detail the causes of death that have been reported for these journalists.

What happened to Grant Wahl? Grant Wahl, one of the most renowned sports journalists in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands in the World Cup, according to The Associated Press. His death shocked the soccer world. In a statement, the committee that organized the World Cup, announced that the journalist received medical help at the scene and was later transferred to the Hamad General Hospital. Other journalists who were at the scene stated that they were later told about Wahl's death. "He received emergency medical attention on the spot, which continued while he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital," the World Cup organizing committee explained in a statement that did not explain the cause of death. "We are in contact with the US embassy and with the relevant local authorities to ensure that the process of repatriating the body is carried out in accordance with the wishes of the family," the AP reported.

Khalid al Misslam's death was the second tragedy at the World Cup The death of the American journalist was followed by the tragic death of photojournalist Khalid al Misslam, according to FIFA and the ALKASS. Gulf Times reported that Al-Misslam was also covering the World Cup. "Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam has recently passed away. Al-Misslam, a Qatari, has died suddenly while covering the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to Ok Diario, his cause of death has not been disclosed but AIPS indicated that he was not working at the time of his death and that it may have been a heart attack.