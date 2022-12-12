Grant Wahl dies while covering the World Cup.

The American journalist was in Qatar.

The American journalist was in Qatar. His brother believes he was murdered. The world of sports journalism is in mourning after the death of Grant Wahl at 48. His death occurred while Wahl was in Qatar reporting on the World Cup. The journalist's brother posted a video saying he believes Wahl was murdered. The journalist's wife also spoke about his death and thanked everyone for their support following the tragedy. Similarly, FIFA and several soccer teams have expressed their sadness at the shocking loss. So far his cause of death is unknown. Grant Wahl, one of the most renowned sports journalists in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to The Associated Press. The death of the journalist shocked the football world. Something that has added even more mystery to the tragedy is accusation made by the journalist's brother, who believes he was murdered. So far, no cause of death has been released.

What happened to Wahl? American reporters sitting near him said Wahl collapsed in his seat in the Lusail Stadium press box during extra time and called for help, The Associated Press reported. At the time the incident occurred, they immediately requested medical support for the journalist. The AP reported that emergency services responded quickly and treated him for 20 to 30 minutes at the scene and then carried him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British reporter who was working nearby at the time. Shortly after, his death was confirmed through a press release.

Who confirmed Grant Wahl’s death? Through a statement from the committee that organized the World Cup, it was announced that Wahl received medical help immediately and was then transferred to the Hamad General Hospital. Shortly after, his death was reported. The other journalists who were at the scene stated that they were later told about Wahl’s death. “He received emergency medical attention on the spot, which continued while he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee explained in a statement that did not explain the cause of death. “We are in contact with the United States embassy and with the relevant local authorities to ensure that the process of repatriation of the body is carried out in accordance with the wishes of the family,” they added according to the AP.

What happened to the journalist? Weeks before his death, Wahl shared on his website that he had experienced some kind of bronchitis and was under medical treatment in Qatar. He said that the lack of sleep, stress and the difficult conditions were affecting him and he sought medical treatment in Qatar. "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort," the journalist added, according to infobae.

Was he murdered? Although everything indicates that it was a possible heart attack, Wahl's brother, Eric, has said he was murdered. Eric explained that his brother had always been healthy and for this reason, he's afraid he was targeted for showing support for the LGBTQI+ community. "He wore it for me, I'm gay. He was a healthy man. I think he was murdered. I can't believe he just died," said Eric Wahl, in the video that has already been removed from Instagram, where he talked about his brother's death, reported La Nación. Shortly after, the journalist's wife posted a message: "I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl's soccer family and of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I am in complete shock."

Was he arrested in Qatar? Wahl wore a rainbow-colored T-shirt, in support of LGBTQ rights, to the United States' World Cup debut against Wales on November 21, and said security prevented him from entering and asked him to remove the garment. Homosexuality is punishable in Qatar, a conservative Muslim emirate country, the AP reported. The reporter said that he was held for 25 minutes in the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium in Rayyan before being able to enter the venue and said that FIFA later apologized to him for the incident, reported the AP.