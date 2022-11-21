Qatar is in the eye of the hurricane over human rights abuses.

FIFA official reveals he’s gay amid controversy at the World Cup.

The consumption of beer has been banned in stadiums.

SURPRISING REVELATION AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP. A FIFA official reveals that he’s gay amid the controversy at the World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar has been in the eye of the hurricane due to human rights abuses involving women and LGBTQ people.

When closing the opening conference of the World Cup in Qatar, Bryan Swanson, FIFA’s director of communication, publicly said that he is homosexual and acknowledged that he made the announcement because the speech by Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, supporting minorities was inspiring.

At Saturday’s press conference, Infantino said he felt “Arab, gay and a migrant worker” and rejected criticism of the Arab country. He decried the “hypocrisy” and “moral lessons” of Western countries that have expressed their outrage about human rights violations in the Middle Eastern country.

After his speech, Swanson spoke publicly about his sexual preferences. “I spent a lot of time working alongside Infantino. I am gay as are many others in FIFA and I have always felt supported,” he told journalists, according to the Mirror.