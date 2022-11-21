FIFA official reveals he’s gay amid controversy at the World Cup
FIFA official reveals he's gay amid controversy at the World Cup. The consumption of beer has also been banned in stadiums.
- Qatar is in the eye of the hurricane over human rights abuses.
- FIFA official reveals he’s gay amid controversy at the World Cup.
- The consumption of beer has been banned in stadiums.
SURPRISING REVELATION AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP. A FIFA official reveals that he’s gay amid the controversy at the World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar has been in the eye of the hurricane due to human rights abuses involving women and LGBTQ people.
When closing the opening conference of the World Cup in Qatar, Bryan Swanson, FIFA’s director of communication, publicly said that he is homosexual and acknowledged that he made the announcement because the speech by Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, supporting minorities was inspiring.
FIFA official reveals he’s gay amid World Cup Qatar controversy
At Saturday’s press conference, Infantino said he felt “Arab, gay and a migrant worker” and rejected criticism of the Arab country. He decried the “hypocrisy” and “moral lessons” of Western countries that have expressed their outrage about human rights violations in the Middle Eastern country.
After his speech, Swanson spoke publicly about his sexual preferences. “I spent a lot of time working alongside Infantino. I am gay as are many others in FIFA and I have always felt supported,” he told journalists, according to the Mirror.
“Today I feel gay”
Infantino’s speech was aimed at dispelling the concerns about human rights abuses regarding the LGBTIQ+ community and women who will travel to Qatar to enjoy the World Cup. He also spoke of the limitations of the consumption of beer in the stadiums.
“Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel like a migrant worker,” said the FIFA president. “This reminds me of my personal story because I am the son of migrant workers.”
And the beer?
“I know what it means to be discriminated against, to be harassed as a foreigner. As a child I was discriminated against because I was redheaded, because I had freckles, I was Italian, I spoke German badly,” Infantino added about the accusations. “What is happening right now is profoundly unfair.”
Qatar also banned the consumption of alcohol in all eight stadiums, and Infantino offered his opinion. “I personally think that you can survive without drinking beer for three hours, which is already happening in France, Spain and Scotland,” he said. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
Blood World Cup
On social media Qatar 2022 has been described as the ‘Blood World Cup’ as some say that the stadiums were built by immigrants who were kidnapped and treated as slaves. They say that “women are treated as inferiors and gays are murdered.” READ COMMENTS HERE
While controversy surrounds this World Cup, authorities in Qatar explained that beer will still be available in the VIP boxes of the stadiums, in places to meet and watch the games and in some hotel bars and restaurants, according to TN.