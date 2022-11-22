US vs. Wales: An emotional match at the World Cup Qatar 2022

The second day of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The United States and Wales had an exciting match.

Hours earlier England thrashed Iran six to two. US vs. Wales: A World Cup that promises to be an emotional rollercoaster! On the second day of World Cup Qatar 2022 , and to close the first day of Group B, the United States and Wales finished tied at one goal apiece. Timothy Weah opened the scoring at minute 36, but Gareth Bale leveled from the penalty spot less than 10 minutes before this match ended. On Friday, November 25, the stars and stripes team will face England, which thrashed Iran six to two in their first game. For their part, the Welsh will face the Iranian team. Nothing is definite yet and anything can happen. Tomorrow it’s Mexico’s turn, and they will face Poland. US vs. Wales: The 22 chosen The US jumped onto the pitch with Matt Turner as goalkeeper; Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson in defense; Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield; Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah in the attack, according to AS. The trainer is Gregg Berhalter. The European team, which had not participated since the World Cup in Sweden 1958, played with goalie Wayne Hennesey; Defenders: Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies; midfielders: Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey (famous throughout the world, since it is said that when he scores a famous person dies), Neco Williams and Harry Wilson; forwards: Gareth Bale and Daniel James. Coach: Rob Page.

The US team takes the lead From the beginning, the US team dominated the field of play. At minute nine, Joe Rodon was about to hit his own teammate, Wayne Hennesey, who managed to react to avoid the first score of this match. A minute later, the first yellow card came for Sergiño Dest. It didn’t take long for Weston McKennie to also be booked. After several attempts the United States put a number on the scoreboard after a great collective play that ended in a pass from Christian Pulisic to Tim Weah, who sent the ball into the back of the net at minute 36. The duel became more precipitous and at the end of the first half it ended with two players reprimanded by side.

Biden urges the US team: “Surprise everyone” Joe Biden phoned the United States team at the World Cup before their match against Wales, urging them to “go surprise everyone.” Biden called the team around 11:30 p.m. Friday, (3:30 p.m. Eastern time in the US), the United States Soccer Federation reported on Sunday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the caller ID, according to video excerpts from players who were listening to the call: “Coach, put me in, I’m ready to play,” began Biden, recalling John Fogerty’s 1985 song Centerfield. Keep trusting each other, play as hard as you can, for yourself, for your families, for your teammates, and for an entire nation that will be behind you,” Biden continued, according to The Associated Press

Yunus Musah breaks record on the United States National Team A few days away from turning 20, midfielder Yunus Musah, who plays for Valencia in Spain, has become the youngest player on the United States National Team to play a World Cup, beating DaMarcus Beasley by 17 days, according to Marca. Musah was born to Ghanaian parents in New York but grew up in Italy. He trained at the Arsenal academy in England, so he could have chosen to play for the United States, Italy or England. He chose the US team. He made his debut in November 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, against the team with which he will play his first match at the World Cup Qatar 2022. With information from Associated Press, Marca and AS.