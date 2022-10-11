The former footballer makes a powerful statement on social media.

Iker Casillas apologizes and tells the truth about his sexual orientation.

His reaction after hearing rumors about a romance with Shakira. Spanish soccer player Iker Casillas is perhaps one of the most sought after men with thousands of female admirers. Recently he has been linked to famous women, including the singer Shakira, who he was even rumored to be dating. However, now the former goalkeeper has been trending on social media after a powerful message went viral on his Twitter account. He was announcing his sexual orientation but apparently it was all part of a joke… Was it a joke or a hack? Íker caused a stir after his official Twitter account, with almost 10 million followers, announced: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay. #HappySunday”. This surprising message caused enormous controversy. However, it seems that the famous philanthropist and former soccer player decided to clarify the situation. Everything seems to indicate that his account was hacked and it was all a joke that someone wanted play on him. Filed Under: Iker Casillas I’m Gay

Íker Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked Let us remember that the 41-year-old former goalkeeper was married to Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero for many years and they separated very recently. Iker immediately came out to clarify the situation, saying that he had been hacked. “Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community,” he tweeted. So far the tweet has received almost 300k likes and thousands of funny reactions. Filed Under: Iker Casillas I’m Gay

Did People react well? The reaction of Carles Puyol, a 44-year-old former Spanish soccer player, was quite funny, because shortly after the tweet announcing Iker was gay, Carles responded with a following message: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker,” with heart emojis. Íker Casillas quickly deleted the tweet. People had various reactions, even on the tweet explaining that he was hacked, people have commented: “Iker, nobody has taken it seriously because all of us who admire you are with you.” “I have nothing against Iker, but I have believed it, among other things, because his sense of humor lately is more than questionable. Could it be or not, but many of us have believed it.” Filed Under: Iker Casillas I’m Gay

Iker addresses rumors of an affair with Shakira Iker Casillas finally talked about the supposed romance with Shakira on Instagram, where he has almost 19 million followers. He gave people a lot to talk about and, above all, they were quite amusing. “In some newsroom: Íker follows Shakira on Instagram. That’s why they’re together! Did we make up the news? Hold my drink! Touch your nose, touch your nose,” said the soccer player in his Instagram stories, making it clear was aware of what the media said about him and the Colombian singer. Filed Under: Iker Casillas I’m Gay