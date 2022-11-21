Texas A&M football stadium empties out during UMass game (VIDEO)

Texas A&M football stadium empties in the middle UMass game.

Fans have been disappointed by their losing streak.

Texas A & M breaks their losing streak. This season hasn’t been all good for fans of the Texas A&M football team after a string of losses. This has caused fans to grow apathetic about the team they used to support wholeheartedly. This was evident on Saturday when Texas A&M faced UMass, where it had been announced that there would be a total of 90,000 spectators in the stands for that game. The players were surprised by the number in light of their losing streak, however things did not go as expected. Fans leave Texas A&M football stadium After the band played at halftime of another close game, the number of spectators dropped considerably. In fact, the stands were left almost completely empty, with only a few people remaining. The video is circulating on social media. The fans who stayed in the Texas stadium did not have much interest in the game, since some fans were competing with each other. Around 80% of the crowd left the stands. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE

Texas A&M ends their losing streak Conner Weigman passed for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and error-ridden performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-3 victory over UMass on Saturday. Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as a 33 1/2-point favorite against the Minutemen, who have won just one game this season. But the Aggies lost four fumbles and struggled to move the ball while playing without running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Evan Stewart on a cold, wet day. “(The) kids played their hearts out and played hard … and did what they had to do to win the game,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. Filed Under: Texas A&M football

“We are all disappointed, we are not where we want to be” Weigman threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter to put A&M ahead. The Aggies didn’t get back into the end zone until Le’Veon Moss ran 12 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes remaining to stretch the lead to 20-3. The school announced a paid attendance of more than 90,000, but the crowd in the cavernous stadium seemed sparse from the start and turned into a ghost town in the third quarter as a light rain fell. Fisher insisted that he did not realize how empty the stadium was in the second half, but denied that he was losing fans. “We are all disappointed, we are not where we want to be,” he said. “But I think they’re going to be out of here next week because of the things that happen when we play at LSU.” Filed Under: Texas A&M football

A necessary victory It was a long way from atmosphere when the Aggies opened the season ranked #6 in the country with plans to challenge for a national title. Not only have they been out of the poll since then, but they won’t even be in a bowl game this season, raising questions about Fisher’s $75 million contract. Saturday’s victory is A&M’s first since Sept. 24 to end the school’s longest losing streak since 1972. It came as the Aggies took a break from the rigors of the SEC to take on UMass ( 1-10), which is an independent team. Texas A&M will end this terrible season next weekend with the visit of sixth-ranked LSU. With information from The Associated Press and SI. Filed Under: Texas A&M football