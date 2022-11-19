The World Cup Qatar 2022 starts in less than two weeks.

It will be the first time in history that a World Cup is played in an Arab country.

There are important rules to take into account.

The days go by and we get closer and closer to the start of the World Cup. The World Cup Qatar 2022 starts on November 20 and we’ve got 10 fun facts about this exciting event. Read on to prepare for the first World Cup to be played in an Arab country.

10. The dates changed

Shutterstock

Interestingly, all World Cups have historically been played in the middle of the year, when the seasons of the football clubs end. However, the World Cup Qatar 2022 will make an exception to this rule. This decision was very controversial, but it is mainly to prevent the soccer players from being exposed to the high temperatures that Qatar experiences during the summer, reaching temperatures of up to 122°.

9. Limited drinking at World Cup Qatar 2022

In Qatar, it is not allowed to consume alcohol in the street and even at any event that takes place outdoors. Due to this, FIFA decided to take action on the matter and is only allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the Fan Fest areas.

8. Distance between stadiums

Another interesting fact about the World Cup Qatar is that there will be no long stretches to cover between each of the stadiums. Well, this is possible thanks to the fact that none of them is more than 40 miles away. This will allow fans to attend more than one match per day.