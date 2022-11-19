10 fun facts about the World Cup Qatar 2022
The World Cup Qatar 2022 starts in less than two weeks.It will be the first time in history that a World Cup is played in an Arab country.
The days go by and we get closer and closer to the start of the World Cup. The World Cup Qatar 2022 starts on November 20 and we’ve got 10 fun facts about this exciting event. Read on to prepare for the first World Cup to be played in an Arab country.
10. The dates changed
Shutterstock
Interestingly, all World Cups have historically been played in the middle of the year, when the seasons of the football clubs end. However, the World Cup Qatar 2022 will make an exception to this rule. This decision was very controversial, but it is mainly to prevent the soccer players from being exposed to the high temperatures that Qatar experiences during the summer, reaching temperatures of up to 122°.
9. Limited drinking at World Cup Qatar 2022
In Qatar, it is not allowed to consume alcohol in the street and even at any event that takes place outdoors. Due to this, FIFA decided to take action on the matter and is only allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the Fan Fest areas.
8. Distance between stadiums
Another interesting fact about the World Cup Qatar is that there will be no long stretches to cover between each of the stadiums. Well, this is possible thanks to the fact that none of them is more than 40 miles away. This will allow fans to attend more than one match per day.
Shutterstock
7. Lusail Stadium
Lusail is the stadium where the opening match and final of the World Cup Qatar will take place. This was built specifically for the event. It holds 94,500 spectators and has boxes and hotels as well.
6.Stadium 974
Stadium 974 is located in Doha and is called 974 because it is made from 974 recycled shipping containers. It is the first temporary stadium in the history of the World Cups since it will be completely dismantled and the materials will be donated to developing countries.
5. Artificial city of Lusail
The place where the opening match and the final of the World Cup will be played is an artificial island, designed exclusively for the World Cup. It is 21 square miles and can accommodate around 200,000 people.
4. Al Thumama Stadium
This stadium, which is also located in the city of Doha, can hold 40,000 people. Its peculiar design pays homage to the taquiyah, a hat traditionally worn by men in the Middle East.
3. Qatar is the first Arab country to host a World Cup
The World Cup Qatar 2022 will mark a before and after in football history, as Qatar will be the first Arab country to host a World Cup.
2.World Cup symbol
The symbol of the World Cup Qatar 2022 is quite interesting. Many have wondered what it represents. It showcases local elements and Arab culture with reference to football. The curves represent undulations of the desert dunes, an uninterrupted loop that forms a number 8, which is the number of stadiums as well as the infinite history of the World Cup.