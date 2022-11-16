The official list of players for the World Cup is announced.

The big surprise everyone was waiting for.

Mexico rules out Corona and confirms Jiménez for Qatar.

Jesús Corona did not recover from a broken ankle and will be out of the World Cup Qatar, while Raúl Jiménez will go. The management of national teams confirmed on Tuesday that “Tecatito” Corona failed to recover in time from the injury he got last August during a training session with Sevilla of Spain.

Today, the technical director of the Mexican National Team has finally confirmed which players are to go to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In the end 26 players remained and, while the fans have been waiting for the announcement for days, now we know who made the final list.

Mexican National Team players World Cup Qatar: Get ready

On the long-awaited list of players selected to go to the World Cup in Qatar there are names of players such as: Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa and even Raúl Jiménez. However, the latter may not be able to play the whole 90 minutes of each game.

According to Mexico as, Chucky Lozano and Jiménez arrived in Girona to present themselves before Tata Martino because, according to the outlet, they are expected to have a game in the middle of the week.