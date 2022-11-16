Mexican National Team officially announces players for World Cup Qatar 2022
The official list of players for the World Cup is announced. The surprise everyone was waiting for. Mexico confirms Jiménez for Qatar.
Jesús Corona did not recover from a broken ankle and will be out of the World Cup Qatar, while Raúl Jiménez will go. The management of national teams confirmed on Tuesday that “Tecatito” Corona failed to recover in time from the injury he got last August during a training session with Sevilla of Spain.
Today, the technical director of the Mexican National Team has finally confirmed which players are to go to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In the end 26 players remained and, while the fans have been waiting for the announcement for days, now we know who made the final list.
Mexican National Team players World Cup Qatar: Get ready
On the long-awaited list of players selected to go to the World Cup in Qatar there are names of players such as: Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa and even Raúl Jiménez. However, the latter may not be able to play the whole 90 minutes of each game.
According to Mexico as, Chucky Lozano and Jiménez arrived in Girona to present themselves before Tata Martino because, according to the outlet, they are expected to have a game in the middle of the week.
The official Mexican World Cup Quatar 2022 list
According to ESPN, these will be the goalkeepers selected to participate in the 90 minutes of play in the World Cup Qatar: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota. On the other hand, also included as defenders are: Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Sánchez, Kevin Álvarez and Jesús Gallardo.
As middlefielders they will have Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez, Andrés Guardado, Erick Gutiérrez, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez and Carlos Rodríguez. Forwards will be: Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martín, Rogelio Funes Mori and Raúl Jiménez.