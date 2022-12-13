The Russian president issues a hard-hitting threat.

Will there be reprisals for his adversaries?

Vladimir Putin is in the world’s sights.

Without a doubt, recent statements by Russian president Vladimir Putin have generated fear and trepidation in his adversaries. Well, his ideas and forceful remarks are not taken lightly. Vladimir Putin says that any country that attacks Russia with nukes will be wiped off the face of the earth.

According to the Daily Mail Vladimir Putin promised last Friday that any country that dared to attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped off the face of the earth. The Russian president said his country did not have a mandate to launch a preemptive nuclear first strike, unlike the United States, but that advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure he could retaliate forcefully if attacked.

His comments came after a meeting of regional leaders in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Putin also told reporters that an agreement would ultimately need to be reached to end the conflict in Ukraine.

He further stated that the Kremlin was open to reaching an agreement, but declared that trust with the Western and Ukrainian powers was “almost nil”. So the tension between the Russian leader and his ‘adversaries’ is undoubtedly rising.