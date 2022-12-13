Vladimir Putin says any country that uses nukes against Russia will be wiped off the face of the earth
The Russian president issues a hard-hitting threat. Will there be reprisals for his adversaries? Vladimir Putin is in the world's sights.
Without a doubt, recent statements by Russian president Vladimir Putin have generated fear and trepidation in his adversaries. Well, his ideas and forceful remarks are not taken lightly. Vladimir Putin says that any country that attacks Russia with nukes will be wiped off the face of the earth.
According to the Daily Mail Vladimir Putin promised last Friday that any country that dared to attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped off the face of the earth. The Russian president said his country did not have a mandate to launch a preemptive nuclear first strike, unlike the United States, but that advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure he could retaliate forcefully if attacked.
His comments came after a meeting of regional leaders in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Putin also told reporters that an agreement would ultimately need to be reached to end the conflict in Ukraine.
He further stated that the Kremlin was open to reaching an agreement, but declared that trust with the Western and Ukrainian powers was “almost nil”. So the tension between the Russian leader and his ‘adversaries’ is undoubtedly rising.
Putin said Russia wants to find a peaceful solution in Ukraine
Vladimir, addressing the media after a meeting with the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia), said that Russia wanted to find a peaceful solution in Ukraine, but was betrayed by the breaking of the Minsk agreements.
The Kremlin chief said Germany and France, which brokered the ceasefire agreements in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, had betrayed Russia and now they were injecting weapons into the Ukraine.
Putin’s comments come within the framework that Russia could adopt the US concept of a preemptive strike: “We are just thinking about it. They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years,” Putin said, referring to US policy, during his participation in a summit in Kyrgyzstan of an economic alliance of former Soviet countries dominated by Moscow.
For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about US attempts to develop a so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability, which envisions attacking an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within a hour.
Russia has already ordered hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out a major attack
“Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” Putin said with a thin smile, noting that the aim of a preemptive attack was to nullify the installations of command, according to the The Associated Press.
He said Russia has already ordered hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out such an attack, while the United States has yet to deploy them. He also assured that Moscow now has cruise missiles that outperform their US counterparts.