Kill or be killed!

The most exciting part of the World Cup Qatar 2022 is coming.

Who is your favorite team in the quarterfinals? How will the quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022 be played? After a round 16 that had everything, from the surprising elimination of Spain, to the Netherlands’ surprising victory over the US, not counting the dramatic penalties, everything is ready for the quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022 to take place. It will begin Friday and conclude a day later. First, there will be a duel between Croatia, the current runner-up in the world, and Brazil, the favorite by many to win the cup. That same day, Messi and company will face the Netherlands. A day later, Morocco will face Portugal, with the question of whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play from the beginning hanging in the air. Then a duel anticipated by soccer lovers: England vs. France. The games will be broadcast in the US by Telemundo and Fox Sports at 7 and 11 am on both Friday and Saturday. Quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022: Croatia vs. Brazil Croatia vs. Brazil will kick off the quarterfinals. According to AS, it will take place at the Education City Stadium. The Croats suffered more to advance to this round after drawing at one goal with Japan and beating them 3-1 in a penalty shootout. They have an experienced squad. For its part, the green-yellow team had no problem beating South Korea 4 goals to 1. It has been a long time since Brazil was seen so dominant in all its lines. Ironically, Neymar is not the player who stands out the most among his teammates, because if the Amazonians have stood out for something, it is because of their overall game, full of magic and unforgettable goals.

The Netherlands vs. Argentina The Netherlands reaches this round without having any major problems reaching first place in Group A by beating Senegal and Qatar and tying with Ecuador. In round 16, they beat the US 3 goals to 1. According to Marca, the last time they faced the Argentines was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they lost on penalties. It seems that it is the perfect opportunity for Lio Messi to lift the only trophy he needs in his showcase and thus remove himself once and for all from comparisons with Diego Armando Maradona. After a hesitant start after losing to Saudi Arabia, little by little the white-blue squad has achieved three consecutive victories, although in this match anything can happen.

Morocco vs. Portugal One team that has surprised everyone is Morocco. First, for advancing first in their group over teams like Belgium and Croatia. Second, for having allowed only one goal up to this point, at the hands of Canada, and above all for having eliminated Spain. According to The Associated Press, hours before his duel against Switzerland in round 16, it was decided that Cristiano Ronaldo sit on the bench, and therefore, he would give up the captain's badge. However, it seems that Portugal turned out better by thrashing the Swiss 6-1. Both squads have everything to win and nothing to lose and neither team would like to meet them in the semifinals.

Finally, England vs. France For many, the next champion will emerge from the winner of this match. With 12 goals scored so far, and a vertical game that has conquered many, the English team is not willing to miss the opportunity to defeat the current champion and crown themselves as they have not done since 1966. Les Bleus have in their ranks the tournament’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappé, at his best and with an unexpected ally, Olivier Giroud, in the absence of Karim Benzema, who was left out due to injury days before this competition began. The French have on their side that there is not so much pressure on them, having recently been crowned in Russia 2018 and not having several renowned players injured. (With information from LA Times, AS, Marca and Associated Press.)