Who killed Jose Reyes? His family demands justice

José Reyes, 25, was found shot to death in a ditch.

The crime has shaken his family, who are demanding justice from the authorities.

The victim’s family believes the crime is related to another case.

José Reyes was shot to death in a mysterious crime in Florida and now his family is demanding justice and help solving the case. The 25-year-old Hispanic man was found dead from at least one gunshot in a ditch in an area with several aquifers.

The crime investigation, consulted by MundoNow, details that, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, a 911 call alerted authorities to a dead body. At 7:00 a.m. the officers went to the remote town of Clewiston, Florida.

Who killed José Reyes?

The case report is brief and only explains that the body of José Reyes was dumped in a ditch in front of 43700 Corckscrew Boulevard in Clewiston, a few steps from the great and touristy Lake Okeechobee. The report does not detail who called authorities to report the crime.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) who came to the scene have many puzzles to solve regarding the murder of José Reyes. So far the motive for his killing is not known.