Who killed Jose Reyes? His family demands justice
José Reyes, 25, was found shot to death in a ditch. The crime has shaken his family, who are demanding justice from the authorities.
José Reyes was shot to death in a mysterious crime in Florida and now his family is demanding justice and help solving the case. The 25-year-old Hispanic man was found dead from at least one gunshot in a ditch in an area with several aquifers.
The crime investigation, consulted by MundoNow, details that, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, a 911 call alerted authorities to a dead body. At 7:00 a.m. the officers went to the remote town of Clewiston, Florida.
Who killed José Reyes?
The case report is brief and only explains that the body of José Reyes was dumped in a ditch in front of 43700 Corckscrew Boulevard in Clewiston, a few steps from the great and touristy Lake Okeechobee. The report does not detail who called authorities to report the crime.
Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) who came to the scene have many puzzles to solve regarding the murder of José Reyes. So far the motive for his killing is not known.
“He was the man of the house… the one who took care of us”
However, Reyna Martínez, one of José Reyes’ sisters, told a Florida television channel that her brother was killed after he attended a birthday party on Saturday night, December 3. Someone convinced him to leave the party to kill him.
“He was the man of the house. He was the one who took care of us and worked for all of us, he was the head of the family, and now we don’t have him. We have no one to take care of us,” said Reyna Martínez in an interview with WPTV-5 in Palm Beach in Florida.
Authorities need help solving the murder
Reyna Martínez revealed a detail that could be crucial in finding the murderers of José Reyes. She told WPTV that she and her brother are police witnesses to a shooting that occurred last year. The girl believes that the murder is related to her testimony.
Now the PBCSO Homicide Division is asking the community to report any information on the death of José Reyes by contacting the non-profit organization Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.458.8477. The tips will remain anonymous.
Gun deaths continue to rise
The tragic shooting death of young José Reyes in Florida is yet another incident involving firearms. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that so far in 2022, 41,217 people have already died in shooting incidents.
As of Sunday, December 4, 2022, of those people who were shot to death in USA a total of 18,777 were killed and 22,440 committed suicide. The country already has 620 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.