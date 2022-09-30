One dead in a shooting at Florida Walmart as Hurricane Ian hits

Shooting breaks out at a Florida Walmart as Hurricane Ian hits.

One fatality was reported.

A suspect has been arrested.

A shooting at a Walmart in Miami, Florida left one person dead and another person in custody on Wednesday in the midst of Hurricane Ian’s impact, according to the Miami Herald and the EFE news agency.

Miami-Dade County Police said a person is in their custody after multiple shots were fired today at a Walmart store in southwest Miami. The authorities have not provided the identity of the detainee and the investigation is ongoing.

HOW MANY WERE WOUNDED?

According to local media, the store is located near the town of Goulds, which has a population of more than 10,000 residents and runs near the US1 national highway, south of Miami. Initially, the Miami-Dade Fire Department reported that “several” people were injured after the shooting, one of whom, an adult, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

County police later confirmed that only one person was injured and later died. Police added that the shooting was not “an active shooter situation.” According to Local 10 television, a Miami-Dade Police spokesman could not confirm whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. At the moment no further information has been provided about the health status of the injured person.