Manhunt for convict who escaped from prison in Las Vegas.

He was serving a life sentence for a hotel bombing.

One man was killed in the bombing at the Luxor hotel-casino.

Authorities are looking for a 42-year-old convicted bomber who escaped from a Las Vegas, Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly explosion in 2007 at a hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, according USA TODAY.

Governor Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said late Tuesday that his office learned the fugitive had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in a statement.

HOW DID DUARTE-HERRERA ESCAPE?

Authorities did not realize until Tuesday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had disappeared during a head count at the South Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas. A statement from the state Department of Corrections said search teams were looking for him.

Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup on top of a parked car at the Luxor hotel-casino. His whereabouts are unknown but authorities are on his trail.