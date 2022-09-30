Las Vegas hotel bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escapes from jail and no one noticed for 5 days
Manhunt for convict who escaped from prison in Las Vegas. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence for bombing the Luxor hotel.
- He was serving a life sentence for a hotel bombing.
- One man was killed in the bombing at the Luxor hotel-casino.
Authorities are looking for a 42-year-old convicted bomber who escaped from a Las Vegas, Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly explosion in 2007 at a hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, according USA TODAY.
Governor Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said late Tuesday that his office learned the fugitive had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in a statement.
HOW DID DUARTE-HERRERA ESCAPE?
Authorities did not realize until Tuesday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had disappeared during a head count at the South Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas. A statement from the state Department of Corrections said search teams were looking for him.
Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup on top of a parked car at the Luxor hotel-casino. His whereabouts are unknown but authorities are on his trail.
WHAT WAS DUARTE-HERRERA’S SENTENCE?
Records show his co-defendant, Omar Rueda-Denvers, remained in custody Tuesday. The 47-year-old Guatemalan is serving a life sentence in a different Nevada prison for murder, attempted murder, explosives and other charges.
A Clark County District Court jury in the United States saved both men from the death penalty for the murder of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, whom prosecutors identified as the boyfriend of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend. Filed Under: Convict escaped Las Vegas
WHY DID THEY DO IT?
Prosecutors said jealousy was the motive for the attack on the top floor of a two-story parking structure. The blast initially raised fears of a terrorist attack in the Strip. Authorities described Duarte-Herrera as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Sisolak said his office has directed corrections officials to “conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible.” “This type of security lapse cannot be allowed and those responsible will be held accountable,” he stated regarding the shocking escape.