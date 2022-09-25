Walmart will hire 40,000 workers for the holiday season

We have good news for you!

Walmart gears up for the holiday season.

The superstore chain announced that it will hire 40,000 workers.

On Wednesday, September 20, Walmart announced that it is preparing for the upcoming holiday season and, given that the flow of customers increases considerably during this time, the chain plans to hire 40,000 workers to be able to serve its visitors well.

The nation’s largest retailer and the largest private employer in the United States acknowledged that they have a much stronger position in terms of staffing now that the holidays are approaching.

This is why they will mainly concentrate on hiring seasonal workers to help them meet the growing demand during Christmas and New Year, instead of looking for permanent employees, according to The Associated Press.