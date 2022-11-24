They will start sending $500 monthly checks just in time for Christmas
Authorities will begin to send payments by mail. Monthly checks of $500 dollars. They hope that the first payment will arrive before Christmas.
MONEY IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS! Authorities in the USA will send $500 dollar monthly checks. They will begin to be sent by traditional mail so they can reach recipients’ mailboxes in time for the Christmas festivities.
Through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Cook County, in the state of Illinois, was assigned $42 million dollars that they will now distribute among the residents of the city with the new guaranteed income pilot program.
The local authorities indicated that with this new program they will be able to deliver direct monthly payments of $500 dollars for a period of two years to a total of 3,250 city residents to those most in need who meet the requirements.
They also confirmed that those Americans who are chosen as beneficiaries could see their first check before Christmas and they are working to send the first batch of monthly payments soon, according to The Sun newspaper.
Are you eligible?
To qualify, Cook County residents must have reported income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. This means that an individual’s income must have been below $33,975 annually.
In the case of a married couple, the income must have been below $45,775 dollars and if it is a family of four, the income must have been below $69,375 dollars added The Sun. Officials clarified that elected officials and county employees are not eligible.
Xtra Money for Christmas
Applicants must not only meet this income threshold, but must also be 18 years old or older and must have sent a request to local authorities before the deadline Friday October 21. If you did, then that’s good news.
Cook County officials have already randomly selected more than 3,000 participants in the guaranteed income pilot program and said they expected each beneficiary to receive the first monthly payment of $500 on December 15 reported WWTW news.
Beyond the pilot progam
“This is the largest guaranteed income pilot program in the country, totaling $42 million. We will have 3,250 people participating over a two-year period in the pilot program,” confirmed Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who discussed plans to continue the program.
“We have dedicated resources to continue the program after the pilot ends, so this will be an ongoing initiative in Cook County government,” he added. “We have dedicated the proceeds from cannabis taxes to support the program and will also look at other sources of income.”