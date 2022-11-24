They will start sending $500 monthly checks just in time for Christmas

Authorities will begin to send payments by mail.

MONEY IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS! Authorities in the USA will send $500 dollar monthly checks. They will begin to be sent by traditional mail so they can reach recipients’ mailboxes in time for the Christmas festivities.

Through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Cook County, in the state of Illinois, was assigned $42 million dollars that they will now distribute among the residents of the city with the new guaranteed income pilot program.

The local authorities indicated that with this new program they will be able to deliver direct monthly payments of $500 dollars for a period of two years to a total of 3,250 city residents to those most in need who meet the requirements.

They also confirmed that those Americans who are chosen as beneficiaries could see their first check before Christmas and they are working to send the first batch of monthly payments soon, according to The Sun newspaper.