Six policemen killed in armed attack in Mexico

Six policemen were killed in an armed attack in Mexico.

A shooting was reported in Zacatecas.

The police director was among the victims.

On Wednesday, at least six municipal police officers, including the director, were killed in an attack perpetrated by an armed group in Zacatecas in central Mexico. It’s an area where criminal organizations clash with each other, according to Infobae and AP.

The incident occurred at a sports facility in the municipality of Calera, in the state of Zacatecas, where a group of police officers from that town were working out when they were attacked by armed individuals, the State Peacebuilding and Security Board reported in a statement.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Shortly after the shooting, the director and deputy director of the police force went to the scene where the incident took place and were also attacked by the armed group, resulting in injuries to the two officers. During the transfer to a health center, the head of the department died, which raised the death toll to six, state authorities indicated.

Violence has intensified in recent months in Zacatecas, where confrontations and the discovery of bodies have multiplied. Some have been found hanging from bridges and other public places. The incidents have been attributed to disputes between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels. To deal with criminal groups, the federal government has sent hundreds of Army and National Guard elements to Zacatecas in recent months to support state authorities.