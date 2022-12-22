Who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes?
He is known in the narco world of Mexico as 'El Mencho's' brother. Antonio Oseguera Cervantes also goes by 'Montana'. He was arrested at dawn.
Recently, the news of the capture of ‘Montana’ or ‘Tony’, as he was known in the world of drug trafficking in Mexico, was confirmed. So who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, identified as an important member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)? We will tell you.
According to TV Azteca, Antonio Oseguera Cervantes was born on August 10, 1958 in Aguililla, Michoacán. ‘Tony’ as some called him, had been a fugitive from the law until today. Authorities were looking for him because of his high rank within the CJNG. Being El Mencho’s brother, he is in the upper echelons of the drug trade.
The Associated Press reports that the brother of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as ‘El Mencho,’ was captured by the military in western Mexico, the authorities reported on Tuesday. Antonio Oseguera was arrested in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, capital of the western state of Jalisco.
He is accused of organizing logistics, buying weapons, laundering money for the dangerous cartel and organizing violent offensives against antagonistic groups from Jalisco Nueva Generación, which has a presence in several states of Mexico.
‘Tony’ was in charge of the CJNG’s money laundering and international drug trafficking activities
During the operation, with elements of the Army and the National Guard in coordination with the National Center for Intelligence Fusion and the Attorney General’s Office, the authorities seized six short weapons and one long weapon, a package of possible cocaine, two vehicles and nine chargers, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) said in a statement.
Oseguera Cervantes is considered by the United States Department of the Treasury as an alleged member of the cartel and in charge of money laundering and international drug trafficking activities, the message states. Local media reported that Oseguera Cervantes is also known as “El Tony Montana,” in apparent reference to the fictional protagonist of the 1983 film Scarface.
‘Montana’ obtained confidential information for the protection of his criminal organization
Informador states that it is presumed that Antonio Oseguera obtained confidential information about institutional operations for the protection of his criminal group. Likewise, he is linked to the acquisition of weapons in large quantities to arm his Cartel.
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for the capture of El Mencho, but the cartel has violently defended itself against any attempts to arrest him in the past. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pointed out that Mexico no longer has a policy of arresting drug lords.
It is not the first time that El Mencho’s brother has faced the law
The cartel’s main business is drug trafficking to the United States, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Jalisco Cartel, with a presence in the vast majority of Mexican territory, has been the criminal organization that has most directly attacked members of the security forces and has ongoing bloody confrontations with the Sinaloa Cartel and other smaller groups in places such as the states of Michoacán, Guanajuato or Zacatecas.
It is not the first time that El Mencho’s brother has faced the law. On December 3, 2015, Antonio Oseguera was arrested in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in Jalisco, while he was on board a vehicle. At that time, “Tony Montana” used a fake name to evade the authorities and identified himself as Joel Mora Garibay.