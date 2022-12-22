He is known in the narco world of Mexico as El Mencho’s brother.

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes also goes by ‘Montana’.

He was arrested at dawn on December 20.

Recently, the news of the capture of ‘Montana’ or ‘Tony’, as he was known in the world of drug trafficking in Mexico, was confirmed. So who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, identified as an important member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)? We will tell you.

According to TV Azteca, Antonio Oseguera Cervantes was born on August 10, 1958 in Aguililla, Michoacán. ‘Tony’ as some called him, had been a fugitive from the law until today. Authorities were looking for him because of his high rank within the CJNG. Being El Mencho’s brother, he is in the upper echelons of the drug trade.

Who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes?

The Associated Press reports that the brother of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as ‘El Mencho,’ was captured by the military in western Mexico, the authorities reported on Tuesday. Antonio Oseguera was arrested in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, capital of the western state of Jalisco.

He is accused of organizing logistics, buying weapons, laundering money for the dangerous cartel and organizing violent offensives against antagonistic groups from Jalisco Nueva Generación, which has a presence in several states of Mexico.