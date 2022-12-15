Famous rapper Grand Daddy I.U. dies at 54 (PHOTOS)

The rap world is in mourning.

Legendary rapper Grand Daddy I.U. has died at 54.

Fellow rappers have expressed their sadness at his passing. Once again, the music world mourns the devastating loss of a legend that has shocked and surprised many of his fans and fellow rappers who have spoken about the unexpected death of rapper Grand Daddy I.U. at the age of 54. According to various media, the rapper did not suffer from any disease and apparently passed away unexpectedly, allegedly dying in his sleep. However his cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. dies at 54 The prominent rapper was a member of the legendary Cold Chillin’ Records label and his manager took to social media on Tuesday morning to confirm the terrible news that took both fans, producers and collaborators of Grand Daddy I.U. by surprise. The manager of the legendary rapper expressed his wishes that his friend and client has a “peaceful and easy transition”. He asked everyone who admired Grand Daddy I.U. for prayers.

Celebrities respond to the sad news According to the Mirror, several artists have sent their condolences to the legendary rapper’s family. One of them was LL Cool J who, paid a heartfelt tribute to Grand Daddy I.U. on social media, posting a photo from several years ago in which they appear together and writing a few words: “Rest in power King. HipHop was in your DNA. @granddaddy_iu Thank You for your contribution.” Another rap legend, Busta Rhymes commented to his friend: “Waking up to this crazy. RIP ALMIGHTY GDIU!!”

Do they know how rapper Grand Daddy I.U. died? According to TMZ, legendary Hip-Hop producer Pete Rock, who always had praise for Grand Daddy I.U.’s skills, broke the news to his Queens fans saying the rapper had “died in his sleep”. So far, his relatives have not spoken out about the sudden death. Grand Daddy I.U., whose real name was Ayub Bey, was born in Queens, New York and was quite active during the so-called ‘golden era of hip-hop’ releasing several singles and albums that are cult favorites.

The rapper’s manager is devastated Grand Daddy I.U.’s debut album came out in 1990 and was called Smooth Assassin. He had two singles that ranked on the Billboard Rap charts, the first Something New reached number 11, later giving way to another of his hits called Sugar Free, which reached number 9 on the chart. The rapper’s manager is devastated, posting on Instagram: “No, I’m not okay. I am devastated. Anyone who really knows me knows how much pure love and respect I had for him and his family. I’m staying quiet right now. I do not need to post pictures nor stories to profess anything. I pray for a peaceful and easy transition.”