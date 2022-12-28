Anther victim of the pandemic.

Linda de Suza’s son and agent offered details of her death.

She will be remembered for her incredible talent. Recently, unfortunate news threw the world of music in Brazil, France, and the world, into mourning, since a remarkable artist lost her life. The popular Portuguese singer Linda de Suza has died from COVID-19. According to La Nación, the Portuguese singer died on Wednesday in a hospital in Gisors Normandy in northern France after being transferred there due to “respiratory failure and testing positive for COVID-19,” said her manager. Portuguese singer Linda de Suza dies of COVID-19 The artist’s representative, Fabien Lecoeuvre, offered more details: “Her son Joao Lança and I are saddened to inform you of the death of Linda de Suza this morning at 10.” The Tiroli Tirola singer, shone in the 80s for her incredible talent which is why, to this day, she continues to be praised and remembered for her melodious voice and charisma that not only captivated Brazil but also a large part of Europe.

Linda de Suza told her story about clandestinely crossing the French border Linda de Suza moved a large number of people after she herself revealed the story of how she clandestinely crossed the French border with her young son and only a “cardboard suitcase”. The singer opened her heart and described the ordeal she experienced with her little boy in what would become her successful 1984 book La Valise de carton (The cardboard Suitcase). It sold at least two million copies and was adapted into a musical and a television series, according to News Euro.

Linda de Suza fled Portugal because of its ‘conservative’ ideas Known to the world as Linda de Suza, the performer’s real name was Teolinda Joaquina de Sousa Lança. She was born on February 22, 1948 in Beringel in southern Portugal. She would have celebrated her 75th birthday in 2023. Her story became even more popular when it became known that, as a young woman, she had to flee from an “authoritarian family” in an “ultra-conservative” Portugal where young women like her were not allowed to have children before engagement or marriage.

Fans honor the singer On social media, fans have not hesitated to write messages in honor of the singer. Many even point to her as an important reference and one of the great ladies of the Franco-Portuguese culture, who raised awareness in the world of exile and immigrants looking for a new future. Some fans offered their condolences to Linda’s family: “I find out about the death of Linda de Suza. As the son of a Portuguese immigrant, I grew up with her songs blaring through the house. I still have them in my memory. They will always be a part of me childhood.”