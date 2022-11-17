The entertainment world is in mourning.

Mexican filmmaker Marco Antonio Barajas dies at 54.

His latest short film won the Excellence Award at the Global Shorts, in Los Angeles. “Extraordinarily creative.” The death of Mexican filmmaker and publicist Marco Antonio Barajas, at 54 years of age, was announced on social media. It should be noted that his latest short film won the Excellence Award at the Global Shorts in Los Angeles, California. May he rest in peace. According to El Informador, Damaris Anguiano, assistant to the Director General of BVOH Lab and Film, confirmed this sad news. Barajas worked on more than 100 communication and moving image projects, including commercial spots and experimental films, videos, and motion graphics. Who was Marco Antonio Barajas? Creative director at JWT México and Alquimia GDL, Marco Antonio Barajas gave an interview to El Informador in 2017 to talk about his project Answer Me: Contéstame. He revealed that since he was a child he hallucinated” with the dark, with mystery and with suspense, I even go so far as to make several haunted houses.” This film tells the story of a lonely forensic doctor and some mysterious phone calls, in a story based on four thematic pillars: time, love, technology and death. Héctor Bonilla was the star of the film that was presented at countless festivals, where he won a dozen awards, including Best Actor.

Barajas left several projects unfinished Damaris Anguiano shared that Answer Me: Contéstame brought them recognition. Marco Antonio Barajas left several projects unfinished and it is unknown if they will be presented later. They are SWITCH, Sophia Va and Ta’Covid. Along with his work as a publicist, he was making several short films, as well as a series and a movie. “I had to start working with him right after Answer Me. He always wanted to do something more and something different, he was one of the few people I know who dared to tell clients that their idea was not a good one and that he was proposing something better,” said Damaris (Filed as: Mexican filmmaker Marco Antonio dies Barajas at 54)

Mourning the death of Marco Antonio Barajas “We regret the sad death of Marco Antonio Barajas. Extraordinary creative and co-founder of the Hematoma artistic movement that put graphic design on the radar in Guadalajara,” tweeted the Secretary of Culture of Jalisco. Filma Jalisco also sent a tweet about the sad death. Despite the fact that he was not in good health, the filmmaker continued working, according to his assistant Damaris Anguiano: “He was a very cheerful person, he loved to tell jokes, he was very creative, he had a strong character, but he was also very dedicated, he loved to give people the knowledge that he had acquired in his life.” He is survived by two sons.

Marco Antonio Barajas:”I always thought of Héctor (Bonilla)” In the interview he gave to El Informador in 2017 regarding his short film Answer Me: Contéstame, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, Marco Antonio Barajas said that ever since he imagined and wrote this story, he always had wanted renowned Mexican actor Héctor Bonilla to star in it. “I was fortunate to contact him, I sent him the script and he liked it a lot. We brought him to Guadalajara, I think working with him is one of the best experiences of my career. It was delicious to sit down, break down the character, have the feedback he gave us, have enriched it between the two of us,” said the filmmaker. With information from El Informador, Secretaria de cultura de Jalisco and Amazon Prime Video.