Jennifer Siebel Newsom testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her.

The California governor’s wife was the fourth woman to testify in a Los Angeles court.

Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, claimed that US producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2005. She testified in the trial being held in Los Angeles. Siebel Newsom was the fourth woman to testify in a Los Angeles court against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for a series of sexual assaults. He now faces eleven other charges.

According to local media reports, the filmmaker told the court on Monday that she met Weinstein during the Toronto Film Festival, when she was 31 years old, at a bar with friends from the industry. He asked to see her later to continue their conversation and she felt she “had to meet him” for advice or because she thought Weinstein had a “genuine interest” in discussing her work.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom was targeted by Harvey Weinstein

It wasn’t until September 2005 that Weinstein contacted Jennifer Siebel Newsom again. The documentary director explained that the producer showed interest in discussing her film projects, which led her to accept his invitation to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. She does not remember if it was Weinstein or his assistant who asked the rest of the people present to leave the room, at which time, according to her testimony, he crouched down wearing a bathrobe and asked her: “Can you help me?”

Gavin Newsom's wife recalled that at that moment "he was touching himself" and later grabbed her and took her to the bedroom, where, she claimed, he raped her. "I don't know how it happened," the filmmaker apologized through tears. She also admitted that she did not see "the clues" and didn't know how to escape from that situation