Soccer idol Pelé dies after a long battle with cancer

Soccer legend Pelé has died.

He fought a long battle with colon cancer.

He was hospitalized several times. The world of soccer is in mourning over the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé. He was a three-time World Cup winner with the Brazilian team. He had been suffering from colon cancer and, shortly before his death, the football community sent messages of support. The standard bearer of "the beautiful game" had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, according to The Associated Press. A beloved player dies Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades charming fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific goal scorer for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. His grace, athleticism, and mesmerizing moves captivated players and fans alike. He orchestrated a fast, flowing style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like style that epitomized his country's elegance on the pitch. He led Brazil to the heights of soccer and became a global ambassador for the sport on a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock full of newspapers or rags, The Associated Press reported.

He had a tumor removed in 2021 In 2021, the 82-year-old former player underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, according to La Jornada. Since then, visits to the hospital have become frequent. Pelé was champion of the 1958 and 1962 World Cups and also in the World Cup organized in Mexico in 1970. "My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I am strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received," he wrote on Instagram on December 3, following rumors that he had been placed in hospice care.

"I have a lot of faith in God" "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you very much for everything," added Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the Instagram post that was quickly filled with supportive comments from stars like 'Kaka' and Ton Carfi. At the beginning of 2022, Pelé was told his cancer had metastasized in the intestine, lung and liver, according to TUDN. A giant image of Pelé could be seen on the side of a building next to a stadium in Qatar, where the World Cup was hosted that same year. The image was accompanied by the messages "Get well soon" and "We love you, Pelé."

Who was Pele? Considered by many to be the best soccer player in history, the Brazilian star held the record for the most World Cup wins, and was the top scorer in the selection of Brazil for decades, according to CNN. For 2020, the former player thanked the Mexicans for the treatment he received in the 1970 World Cup. “I never thought I was going to be a great figure,” he confessed in an interview for CNN where he also recounted how he came to train at the Santos club in Brazil at a young age. Also, he talked about the racism that he faced as a player. “They called us monkeys, chimpanzees, and Creoles,” he declared.