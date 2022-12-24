What vaccines do people with diabetes need?

Vaccines are important for everyone.

Do diabetics need to be vaccinated?

What kind of vaccines should diabetics get?

Vaccines for diabetics. The Walgreens vaccination campaign has started and they’re encouraging everyone to learn about vaccines, a subject that many dislike because of the fear of needles. However, it is important to be informed and ignore the fake news and misinformation that’s out there.

Recently, we have presented you with information about different kinds of vaccines and where to get them. Now with the outbreak of Covid-19 and influenza, it is extremely important for everyone to be up-to-date. But what about people with diabetes?

Vaccines save millions of lives, from the youngest to the oldest. Each individual must have their complete vaccine schedule in order to be protected from a range of communicable diseases.

Besides the two mentioned above, there are vaccines for measles, tetanus and even sexually transmitted diseases such as human papilloma virus. These diseases can be even more dangerous for people with diabetes.