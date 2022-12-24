What vaccines do people with diabetes need?
Vaccines are important for everyone. Do diabetics need to be vaccinated? What kind of vaccines should diabetics get?
Vaccines for diabetics. The Walgreens vaccination campaign has started and they’re encouraging everyone to learn about vaccines, a subject that many dislike because of the fear of needles. However, it is important to be informed and ignore the fake news and misinformation that’s out there.
Recently, we have presented you with information about different kinds of vaccines and where to get them. Now with the outbreak of Covid-19 and influenza, it is extremely important for everyone to be up-to-date. But what about people with diabetes?
Vaccines save millions of lives around the world
Vaccines save millions of lives, from the youngest to the oldest. Each individual must have their complete vaccine schedule in order to be protected from a range of communicable diseases.
Besides the two mentioned above, there are vaccines for measles, tetanus and even sexually transmitted diseases such as human papilloma virus. These diseases can be even more dangerous for people with diabetes.
Can people with diabetes get vaccinated?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that every year thousands of adults in the US contract viruses that unleash diseases that can be prevented with vaccines. People who have type 1 and 2 diabetes are at greater risk of suffering serious problems due to these diseases.
Getting vaccinated is one of the most important steps for staying healthy. If you have diabetes it's even more important to protect yourself against communicable diseases.
Diabetes, even if it is well controlled, can make it harder for the immune system to fight infection and you may be at risk of more serious complications from illnesses. Some diseases, such as the flu, can raise blood glucose to dangerously high levels.
People with diabetes have higher rates of Hepatitis B than the rest of the population. People with diabetes are also at increased risk of death from pneumonia (lung infection), bacteremia (blood infection) and meningitis (infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What vaccines do people with diabetes need?
Immunization provides the best protection against vaccine-preventable diseases and prevents terrible tragedy for people with this chronic condition. Vaccine side effects are usually mild and go away on their own. Serious side effects are very rare. People with diabetes should always get a yearly flu shot.
They should also vaccinated for: hepatitis B, pneumococcal diseases, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), and shingles. Other vaccinations may be recommended based on your lifestyle, travel habits, and other factors. Don't forget to consult your doctor.