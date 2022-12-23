US government releases influenza drugs from the national stockpile

Flu season is wreaking havoc in the US.

Authorities are releasing influenza drugs from the national stockpile.

This comes amid cases of RSV in children and a rise in Covid-19. The Biden administration announced last Wednesday that it will release influenza drugs from the national stockpile. The government said that the prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile would be distributed amid a worrying rise in illness across the country. The news comes as flu patients continue to show up in large numbers at hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country, according to the AP. This year’s flu season has been particularly intense. How many people have died Is the situation more complicated this year? Some people have even seen empty shelves in pharmacies and stores when looking for over-the-counter drugs at a time when cases are on the rise, according to The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that influenza has caused 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far this season. This has put state and federal authorities in the US on alert.

They don’t say how many doses will be available “Jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases are on the rise this winter,” Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said in a statement. States will be able to request doses of the influenza drug Tamiflu from HHS that is stored in the Strategic National Stockpile. However, according to The Associated Press, the government did not disclose how many doses it will make available.

This also happened during the H1N1 pandemic The antiviral drugs were released from the stockpile more than 10 years ago, during the swine flu, or H1N1, pandemic, according to the AP. The federal agency also announced last week that it would allow states to dip into state stockpiles of Tamiflu. This will make millions of treatments available, according to AP. Tamiflu can be prescribed to fight the flu in people older than two weeks old.

Officials fear the worst after the holidays This flu season coincides with an alarming spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children and at a time when Covid-19 infections are on the rise again. There have been shortages of pain relievers and over-the-counter medicines in some stores in the country, especially for children, reported The Associated Press. On the other hand, experts point to the possibility of an increase in influenza, Covid-19 and RSV in the United States after the holidays. "We are likely to see an increase in emergency department visits, urgent care visits, in the days and weeks after school vacations," Matthew Harris, medical director of crisis management at Cohen Children's Medical Center said to CBS.