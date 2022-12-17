What is in vaccines? Everything you need to know!

Find out why vaccinations are so important.

The essential components of a vaccine.

The consequences of not getting vaccinated.

What is in vaccines? Vaccination is extremely important for public health, to prevent serious diseases from spreading. The myths about the dangers of vaccines reduced the number of people getting them and increased the spread of potentially deadly diseases.

Misinformation has encouraged many people to ignore the advice of doctors and specialists. Now with flu season, respiratory diseases have been getting worse and they can be particularly dangerous for children.

Getting vaccinated is of the utmost importance!

According to CNN En Español, staying up to date on your Covid-19 vaccine is extremely important, even for pregnant women, since there are 500 Omicron variants circulating. This is why there is such a push for people to get their boosters.

