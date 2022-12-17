The real reason you’re always tired
27% of Americans report waking up tired most of the week. People who sleep less than six hours a night are at more risk for fatigue.
Are you part of the 27% of Americans who wake up tired? According to a survey conducted by Statista, most people who sleep six hours or less a night are more prone to waking up tired the next day.
Fatigue can be chronic and the causes are varied. They range from lack of sleep to life-threatening illnesses. For this reason, it is important to know why you always feel tired and take steps to reverse this situation. Here are four reasons why you might feel tired all the time.
4. Anemia
Anemia is a condition in which, for various reasons, red blood cells do not carry enough oxygen to the body. A drop in hemoglobin is usually caused by an iron deficiency and this can be a cause of general tiredness, fatigue, dizziness and weakness.
If you feel extreme fatigue for no apparent reason, it is important to be evaluated by a health professional who will determine the exact cause of this condition.
3. Stress
Situations that cause stress have the potential to make you feel more tired. It is normal to have moments of anxiety or restlessness but when this condition becomes chronic, it often causes changes in sleep patterns that, in the long term, affect your quality of life.
Stress, anxiety and depression are all reasons for fatigue that negatively impact health. In the latter case the brain suffers a drop in serotonin levels, which interferes with your sleep cycle. It is important to see your doctor to receive a timely diagnosis and personalized treatment that allows you to achieve optimal rest every night.
2. Thyroid problems make people tired
Thyroid-related diseases, such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, are the most common causes of general tiredness. When this gland is not working properly, symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss or gain, and mood swings occur.
Sometimes mood swings lead to depression that affects sleep patterns. Although it is impossible to prevent this type of chronic disease, it is possible to receive medical treatment to improve the quality of life.
1. Diabetes is linked to fatigue
The CDC estimates that about 10% of people with diabetes in the United States have not yet been diagnosed, and one of the most common symptoms that can occur is extreme fatigue caused by uncontrolled blood glucose levels.
Diabetes is a disease that has no cure, but it can be treated to minimize symptoms such as tiredness and a feeling of weakness. If you are chronically tired, have your doctor check your blood sugar levels to rule out the disease or receive immediate treatment.